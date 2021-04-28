Mary Poppins Will Officially Return to London’s West End This Summer

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Mary Poppins Will Officially Return to London’s West End This Summer
By Dan Meyer
Apr 28, 2021
Buy Tickets to Mary Poppins
 
Dates have been announced for the musical's reopening at the Prince Edward Theatre.
Mary Poppins_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Zizi Strallen, Charlie Stemp, and the London revival cast of Mary Poppins Johan Persson

After initially eyeing a reopening date in May, the Disney and Cameron Mackintosh London revival of Mary Poppins will return to the Prince Edward Theatre beginning August 7. Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp will reprise their roles as Mary Poppins and Bert, respectively, with full casting to be announced later.

Based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the original Walt Disney film, Mary Poppins features original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman with new songs and additional music by the Olivier-winning George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. Julian Fellowes wrote the book for the musical.

Co-directed by Richard Eye and Matthew Bourne, the latter also co-choreographing, the production has orchestrations by William David Brohn with dance and vocal arrangements by George Stiles, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting by Hugh Vanstone and Natasha Katz, and co-choreography by Stephen Mear. The reimagined set and costume designs are by Bob Crowley.

In preparation for its return, producers will follow the U.K. Government’s latest directives for COVID-19 healthy and safety.

Production Photos: Mary Poppins Revival in London

Production Photos: Mary Poppins Revival in London

8 PHOTOS
Mary Poppins_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Joseph Millson, Adelaide Barnham, Fred Wilcox, and Amy Griffiths in the London revival of Mary Poppins Johan Persson
Mary Poppins_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Claire Machin and Jack North in the London revival of Mary Poppins Johan Persson
Mary Poppins_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Gabriel Payne, Zizi Strallen, and Adelaide Barham in the London revival of Mary Poppins Johan Persson
Mary Poppins_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Zizi Strallen, Charlie Stemp, and the London revival cast of Mary Poppins Johan Persson
Mary Poppins_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Charlie Stemp and the London revival cast of Mary Poppins Johan Persson
Mary Poppins_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Zizi Strallen and the London revival cast of Mary Poppins Johan Persson
Mary Poppins_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Petula Clark in the London revival of Mary Poppins Johan Persson
Mary Poppins_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
The London revival cast of Mary Poppins Johan Persson
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
COVID Reopenings
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.