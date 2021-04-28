Mary Poppins Will Officially Return to London’s West End This Summer

Dates have been announced for the musical's reopening at the Prince Edward Theatre.

After initially eyeing a reopening date in May, the Disney and Cameron Mackintosh London revival of Mary Poppins will return to the Prince Edward Theatre beginning August 7. Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp will reprise their roles as Mary Poppins and Bert, respectively, with full casting to be announced later.

Based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the original Walt Disney film, Mary Poppins features original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman with new songs and additional music by the Olivier-winning George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. Julian Fellowes wrote the book for the musical.

Co-directed by Richard Eye and Matthew Bourne, the latter also co-choreographing, the production has orchestrations by William David Brohn with dance and vocal arrangements by George Stiles, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting by Hugh Vanstone and Natasha Katz, and co-choreography by Stephen Mear. The reimagined set and costume designs are by Bob Crowley.

In preparation for its return, producers will follow the U.K. Government’s latest directives for COVID-19 healthy and safety.

