Mary Testa Will Star in Reading of New Musical Everyone Comes to Elaine's

Three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa (Oklahoma!, 42nd Street, On the Town) will play the late restaurateur Elaine Kaufman in a reading of the new musical Everyone Comes to Elaine's.
Presented by the New York Theatre Barn, the December 16 Manhattan reading will be directed by Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies). The cast will also include Jill Abramovitz (Beetlejuice), Jillian Butler (Wicked), Stephen Carlile (The Lion King), Stephen DeRosa (The Nance), Hannah Florence (My Fair Lady), Alex Joseph Grayson (Girl from the North Country), Cooper Grodin (The Phantom of the Opera), Mel Johnson, Jr. (Eubie!), Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!), T. Oliver Reid (Hadestown), and Paul Whitty (Come From Away).
Everyone Comes to Elaine's has a book by Asa Somers and music and lyrics by Robert Morris, Steven Morris, and Joe Shane. The new musical is an insider’s look at Kaufman's famous saloon, while chronicling her struggles as an independent female business owner coping with challenges personal and professional. The reading has music direction by Rebekah Bruce Parker and casting by Eisenberg/Beans Casting. The stage manager is Héctor Flores, Jr.
The musical is based on A.E. Hotchner’s book of the same name, with creative guidance from his son Timothy Hotchner and inspired by the late Tony-winning librettist Thomas Meehan.
Those interested in attending the reading should contact Artistic Director Joe Barros at joe@nytheatrebarn.org.