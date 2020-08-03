#MaskUpCurtainUp Campaign Encourages Public Safety so Theatres Can Reopen

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   #MaskUpCurtainUp Campaign Encourages Public Safety so Theatres Can Reopen
By Kerri Kearse
Aug 03, 2020
Buy Tickets to Hadestown
 
Billy Porter, Eva Noblezada, Megan Hilty, and more theatre favorites have taken part in the new social media challenge from the COVID Theatre Think-Tank.
MaskUp_CurtainUp

As theatres throughout the United States remain shuttered, the newly formed COVID Theatre Think-Tank, consisting of theatre professionals from across the country and a variety of disciplines, has launched the #MaskUpCurtainUp social media campaign to encourage face mask usage nationwide.

A number of stage and screen favorites have already taken to Twitter and Instagram to show their support for the movement that asks theatre lovers to do their part to help eliminate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic so that theatres can safely reopen.

Take a look at a few of the contributions from the Broadway community, and join in the on action by sharing your own masked selfie, tagging three friends to participate, and using the hashtag #MaskUpCurtainUp.








View this post on Instagram

BE A GOOD HUMAN! #maskupcurtainup

A post shared by Jacqueline B. Arnold (@jacquelinebarnold) on






Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
COVID-19 Cancellations
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.