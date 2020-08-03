#MaskUpCurtainUp Campaign Encourages Public Safety so Theatres Can Reopen

Billy Porter, Eva Noblezada, Megan Hilty, and more theatre favorites have taken part in the new social media challenge from the COVID Theatre Think-Tank.

As theatres throughout the United States remain shuttered, the newly formed COVID Theatre Think-Tank, consisting of theatre professionals from across the country and a variety of disciplines, has launched the #MaskUpCurtainUp social media campaign to encourage face mask usage nationwide.

A number of stage and screen favorites have already taken to Twitter and Instagram to show their support for the movement that asks theatre lovers to do their part to help eliminate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic so that theatres can safely reopen.

Take a look at a few of the contributions from the Broadway community, and join in the on action by sharing your own masked selfie, tagging three friends to participate, and using the hashtag #MaskUpCurtainUp.

We are masking up so we can get back to Broadway as soon as possible! Wear your mask to help stop the spread of COVID-19. #MaskUpCurtainUp pic.twitter.com/Q540ebqvl2 — Hadestown (@hadestown) July 31, 2020

















I wear a mask because I care not just about the health of myself and my family, but because I care about the health of everyone around me. There are too many people struggling financially right now who won’t be able to go back to work until this disease is over. #MaskUpCurtainUp pic.twitter.com/As3dPzyYkU — Megan Hilty (@meganhilty) July 31, 2020





I wear a mask to protect my family. I wear a mask because the more people who do, the safer we all are. I wear a mask so that we can all go back to work together. #MaskUpCurtainUp pic.twitter.com/Ztasvf3mHu — Ann Harada (@annharada) July 31, 2020





I wear a mask for the millions of unemployed trying to feed their families during these trying times. I wear a mask because I care. And because I miss you. Join me, wear a mask. Tell me why. Why do you wear a mask, @kathryng, @celiargooding, @ArianaDeBose?#MaskUpCurtainUp pic.twitter.com/P2ozOB0TQD — rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) July 31, 2020























