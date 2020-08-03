MaskUpCurtainUp Campaign Encourages Public Safety so Theatres Can Reopen

As theatres throughout the United States remain shuttered, the newly formed COVID Theatre Think-Tank, consisting of theatre professionals from across the country and a variety of disciplines, has launched the #MaskUpCurtainUp social media campaign to encourage face mask usage nationwide.
A number of stage and screen favorites have already taken to Twitter and Instagram to show their support for the movement that asks theatre lovers to do their part to help eliminate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic so that theatres can safely reopen.
Take a look at a few of the contributions from the Broadway community, and join in the on action by sharing your own masked selfie, tagging three friends to participate, and using the hashtag #MaskUpCurtainUp.
We are masking up so we can get back to Broadway as soon as possible! Wear your mask to help stop the spread of COVID-19. #MaskUpCurtainUp pic.twitter.com/Q540ebqvl2
— Hadestown (@hadestown) July 31, 2020
I know it sucks but I’m still wearing my mask. I hope you are too. It’s really the only way to curb the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. Drop a �� in the comments below to let me know you’re with me! Take care of yourself so we can take care of each other. �� #MaskUpCurtainUp ��
I think we can all agree, you should mask up baby! I’m happy to join the Broadway community in masking up, not only for my own health and safety, but for those who are at a higher risk of infection. The sooner y’all mask up, the sooner we can get down together again, and that’s all I wanna do! ���� #maskupcurtainup #maskson #sixbroadway #sixthemusicaledit
I wear a mask because I care not just about the health of myself and my family, but because I care about the health of everyone around me. There are too many people struggling financially right now who won’t be able to go back to work until this disease is over. #MaskUpCurtainUp pic.twitter.com/As3dPzyYkU
— Megan Hilty (@meganhilty) July 31, 2020
I wear a mask to protect my family. I wear a mask because the more people who do, the safer we all are. I wear a mask so that we can all go back to work together. #MaskUpCurtainUp pic.twitter.com/Ztasvf3mHu
— Ann Harada (@annharada) July 31, 2020
I wear a mask for the millions of unemployed trying to feed their families during these trying times.
I wear a mask because I care. And because I miss you.
Join me, wear a mask. Tell me why.
Why do you wear a mask, @kathryng, @celiargooding, @ArianaDeBose?#MaskUpCurtainUp pic.twitter.com/P2ozOB0TQD
— rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) July 31, 2020
I wear a mask because I want to see my friends again. I wear a mask because of the friends I’ll never see again. I wear a mask because it is FASHIUN HONEEZ. Wear a mask for me. For you. For @nickcordero1 . Wear a mask so we can get back onstage making people happy. #maskupcurtainup
Noël Coward masked up last week at The Players along with the small team filming our next Performance on Screen: LOVE, NOËL! �� While we love sharing our new digital productions with you all, we can't wait to be back together on 22nd Street; when we Mask Up, we get closer to Curtain Up. #MaskUpCurtainUp �� Learn more about our Performance on Screen of LOVE, NOËL, starting on August 11 for a five-day run ONLY, use the link in our bio! #IrishRepOnline #NoelCoward #maskup