Mathew Horne and Keith Allen Will Star in U.K. Tour of The Homecoming

The tour of the Harold Pinter play will launch in March 2022.

A U.K. tour of Harold Pinter’s The Homecoming, directed by Jamie Glover, will launch March 30, 2022, at Theatre Royal Bath before traveling to Cambridge Arts Theatre beginning April 11.

Mathew Horne (Gavin & Stacey, Death in Paradise) will star as Lenny with Keith Allen (The Young Ones, Pinter 3) as Max. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

The Homecoming, which won the 1967 Tony for Best Play, concerns a professor in an American university who returns to his childhood home with his wife to find his father, uncle, and brothers still living there. In the subsequent series of encounters, life becomes a barely camouflaged battle for power and sexual supremacy.

The Homecoming is presented by Theatre Royal Bath Productions.

Additional tour dates will be announced. Visit TheatreRoyal.org.uk.

