Matilda Movie Musical, Starring Emma Thompson, Sets 2022 Release

Matthew Warchus, who directed the musical in London and on Broadway, also helms the film.

The film adaptation of the Olivier-winning and Tony-nominated musical Matilda will be released in the U.K. and Ireland December 2, 2022, by Sony Pictures UK and TriStar Pictures. Deadline also reports that Netflix will release the movie musical in other parts of the world that month as well.

Oscar winner Emma Thompson, as previously announced, takes on the role of domineering and towering headmistress Miss Trunchbull (a role traditionally played by a man in the stage adaptation). The film also features 11-year-old newcomer Alisha Weir in the title role, Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel, No Time to Die) as Miss Honey, Stephen Graham as Mr. Wormwood, Andrea Riseborough as Mrs. Wormwood, and Sindhu Vee as librarian Mrs. Phelps.

READ: Matilda the Musical Will Reopen in London's West End This Fall

Matthew Warchus, who directed the musical in London and on Broadway, returns to helm the movie. Dennis Kelly adapted his script, based on the Roald Dahl novel, for the screen, incorporating Tim Minchin's Tony-nominated score.

Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner and The Roald Dahl Story Company's Jon Finn and Luke Kelly produce.

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of Matilda the Musical premiered at the RSC's Stratford-upon-Avon home in 2010 before transferring to the West End in October 2011 and winning seven 2012 Olivier Awards. The subsequent Broadway production won four Tony Awards and a Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre for the four girls sharing the title role. It has since toured North America, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K. and Ireland, South Africa, and China and played its first non-English language production in Seoul, South Korea, in 2018.

