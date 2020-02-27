Matilda The Musical JR. Now Available for Licensing from Music Theatre International

The Broadway and West End musical based on the Roald Dahl novel has been adapted for young performers.

Matilda The Musical JR. has joined the Broadway JR. collection and is available for licensing from Music Theatre International (MTI). Created specifically for young performers, Matilda JR. has been adapted from bookwriter Dennis Kelly and songwriter Tim Minchin's Olivier- and Tony-winning full-length musical, also available for licensing from MTI.

Based on the Roald Dahl novel, Matilda centers on a five-year-old girl with a wild imagination and love of learning. When she discovers she has supernatural powers, she uses them to escape an unloving family and an evil headmistress. The musical opened in the West End in 2011 and transferred to Broadway in 2013.

The new Junior adaptation premiered at the 2020 Junior Theater Festivals in Atlanta and Sacramento, where selections of the work were performed as part of the New Works Showcase, a performance highlighting upcoming titles in MTI's Broadway JR. collection.

"Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical JR. embodies every young person’s dream to affect the world around them in extraordinary ways," says MTI President and CEO Drew Cohen. "Tim Minchin’s score and Dennis Kelly's book brilliantly bring to life Dahl’s incredible characters and provide great opportunities for children to perform. The appetite for Matilda around the world has been tremendous for many years and it is a pleasure to finally have the Junior show available for licensing."

For more information, visit MTIShows.com.

