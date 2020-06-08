Matrix Theatre Company Releases Free Stream of Geraldine Inoa's Scraps

The play, presented in full, explores the reactions of a Black community in the aftermath of a police shooting.

The Matrix Theatre Company has released a free, full-length recording of the 2019 West Coast premiere of Scraps by Geraldine Inoa in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The play, also seen at New York City's The Flea, follows the family and friends of a Black teenager killed by a white police officer in Brooklyn.

Check out the stream above or watch it on The Matrix's YouTube.

The Los Angeles production of Scraps was directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, with a cast made up of Stan Mayer, Tyrin Niles, Ashlee Olivia, Damon Rutledge, Ahkei Togun and Denise Yolén.

The creative team was made up of scene designer John Iacovelli, lighting designers Brian Gale and Zo Haynes, sound designer Jeff Gardner, costume designer Wendell C. Carmichael, and props designer David Saewert, with casting by Jami Rudofsky. The production stage manager was Rita Cofield, and Gabrieal Griego associate produced for Joseph Stern and The Matrix Theatre Company.

In 2009, Matrix Theatre Company's founder and artistic director Joe Stern resolved to redirect the company’s focus to the exploration of race issues in contemporary society. Since then, the company has presented Lydia Diamond's Stick Fly, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Neighbors, Pulitzer Prize winner Jackie Sibblies Drury's We Are Proud to Present a Presentation About the Herero of Namibia, Formerly Known as South-West Africa, From the German Sudwestafrika, Between the Years 1884-1915, and Katori Hall's The Mountaintop, among others.

Inoa was named the inaugural recipient of The Shonda Rhimes Unsung Voices Playwriting Commission in 2018. Later that year, Scraps had its world premiere Off-Broadway at The Flea.