Matt Doyle, Patti Murin, and More to Join the March 27 Broadway Jackbox

The guest stars will join Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello.

Podcaster Travis McElroy, Frozen's Patti Murin, Anything Goes' Colin Donnell, and Matt Doyle will join Dear Evan Hansen stars Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello in the March 27 Broadway Jackbox series. Doyle, who was co-starring in Company before the Broadway shutdown, is among a handful of Broadway performers to announce that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Following a successful March 13 launch, the now twice-weekly Broadway Jackbox features Broadway personalities playing games from developer Jackbox Games while raising much-needed funds for The Actors Fund during the coronavirus pandemic.

Co-produced by Feldman and Boniello, the March 27 event will be at 6 PM ET on Twitch. Money is raised through donations from viewers.

In the wake of theatre and venue closures around the country, The Actors Fund is in essential need of support during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are a number of fundraising efforts to help the organization, including Playbill correspondent Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley's twice-daily live streamed concert: Stars in the House. Watch here. To donate directly, visit ActorsFund.org.

