Matt Henry, Rory O'Malley, Raymond J. Lee, More Sing on New Scott Alan Recording, Released September 24

Written as a love letter to his daughter, Alan's Nothing More features performances by gay and trans dads.

Songwriter Scott Alan releases his ninth album September 24. Nothing More features performances by a host of gay and trans dads from the worlds of theatre, music, film, and TV.

Joining Alan, who wrote the album as a love letter to his daughter, are Olivier Award winner Matt Henry (Kinky Boots), Taylor Frey (Hairspray national tour), Kyle Dean Massey (Wicked), Raymond J. Lee (Honeymoon in Vegas), Claybourne Elder (Company), Rory O’Malley (The Book of Mormon), Jared Gertner (Ordinary Days), Sam Harris (The Life), Daniel Torres (Evita), Joe Aaron Reid (West End’s Dreamgirls), Blake Bowden (Australia’s The Phantom of the Opera), Johannas Nymark (Copenhagen’s Aladdin), Lance Bass, and recording artists Duncan James, Brody Ray, Ian H. Watkins, and Markus Feehily, with Mary Lambert also featured.

Musical director Ben Cohn, who co-produced the recording, arranged and orchestrated the 11 tracks.

The complete track listing follows:

1. Something is Missing: Matt Henry and Duncan James

2. We’re Gonna Be Dads: Taylor Frey and Kyle Dean Massey

3. Alex Vivian: Raymond J. Lee and Claybourne Elder

4. Best for You, Kid: Brody Ray, featuring Mary Lambert

5. Alex’s Lullaby: Ian H. Watkins

6. I’m in Love With You: Joe Aaron Reid, Blake Bowden, Daniel Torres, Noah Skaalum, and Lance Bass

7. The Routine: Jared Gertner and Rory O’Malley

8. It’s All Up to You: Sam Harris

9. For Always: Johannes Nymark

10. Don’t Grow: Markus Feehily

11. Daddy’s Little Girl: Scott Alan

The physical release of the album is available here. It contains two discs; the second features instrumentals for all songs.

(Updated September 24, 2021)