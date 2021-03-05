Matthew Bourne's New Adventures Festival Launches March 5 With Stream of Swan Lake

City Center presents the virtual festival, also featuring The Car Man, Cinderella, and Romeo and Juliet.

New York City Center presents Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures Festival, a digital festival featuring four New Adventures productions filmed at London's Sadler’s Wells Theatre, beginning March 5.

The series, highlighting Bourne’s twists on ballet classics, launches at 6 PM ET with Swan Lake and will continue subsequent Fridays through April 4 with The Car Man, Cinderella, and Romeo and Juliet. Each will be available on demand for 10 days.

Swan Lake stars Will Bozier as The Swan/The Stranger, Liam Mower as The Prince, and Nicole Kabera as The Queen. The Car Man, premiering March 12, features Christopher Trenfield as Luca, Zizi Strallen as Lana, Dominic North as Angelo, Kate Lyons at Rita, and Alan Vincent as Dino Alfano. Cinderella, which debuts March 19, stars Ashley Shaw as Cinderella, Andrew Monaghan as Harry The Pilot, Michela Meazza as The Stepmother, Liam Mower as The Angel, and Alan Vincent as The Father. Romeo and Juliet, which concludes the festival beginning March 26, stars Cordelia Braithwaite as Juliet, Paris Fitzpatrick as Romeo, Dan Wright as Tybalt, and Ben Brown as Mercutio.

City Center is the New York home for New Adventures, with past appearances including the cinematic production of The Red Shoes (2017), the gothic take on The Sleeping Beauty (2013), and the return engagement of Swan Lake (2020).

Digital access is $15 per production (or all four titles for $50). Visit NYCityCenter.org.



