Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes Premieres on PBS September 17

The stage adaptation of the 1948 classic film earned two Olivier Awards.

Tony-winning choreographer and director Matthew Bourne's production of The Red Shoes makes its PBS debut September 17 at 9 PM ET as part of the Great Performances series; check local listings.

The stage adaptation of the classic 1948 feature film by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger was recorded at London’s Sadler’s Wells Theatre in January 2020. The cast features Ashley Shaw, Tony nominee Adam Cooper (Swan Lake), Dominic North, Michela Meazza, Liam Mower, and Glenn Graham.

The ballet recounts Hans Christian Andersen’s original tale of obsession, possession, and a dream to be the greatest dancer in the world.

Set to the music of Hollywood composer Bernard Herrmann, The Red Shoes is orchestrated by Terry Davies and performed by the New Adventures Orchestra with set and costumes by Tony winner Lez Brotherson and lighting by Tony winner Paule Constable.

The Red Shoes is the third Bourne production presented on Great Performances following Swan Lake in 1998 and Sleeping Beauty in 2014.

The production is also available at PBS.org and the PBS Video app.



(Updated September 17, 2021)