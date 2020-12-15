Matthew Broderick, Kerry Butler, Daniel Dae Kim, More Set for Year-End The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues December 15

The stars will perform pieces by Will Arbery, Roger Q Mason, and others.

Tony winner Matthew Broderick, Tony nominees Kerry Butler and Anika Larsen, and Broadway alums Daniel Dae-Kim and Hugh Dancy, are among the stars taking part in the final The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues of 2020, set for December 15. Will Arbery, Kenneth Longergan, and Roger Q Mason are just a few of the writers tapped to create new works.

The videos air beginning at 6 PM ET on IGTV and YouTube, with new ones released every 15 minutes. The monologues will be available to view on IGTV and online through December 19. While free to watch, donations are encouraged to benefit You Gotta Believe!, an organization working to find permanent parents and families for children in foster care—especially those in danger of aging out of the system alone.

Also currently scheduled perform are Kelly AuCoin, You Gotta Believe board member Willie Garson, Amy Hargreaves, Shannon Purser, Olli Haaskivi, Daniel Kyri, Andrew Leeds, Monique Moses, Tracee Chimo Pallero, Jessica Pimentel, Lyric Ross, Mirirai Sithole, Anna Suzuki, and the trio of Will Dagger, Drew Lewis, and Rachel Sachnoff.

In addition to trio of playwrights above, Matt Barbot, Beresford Bennett, Serena Berman, Jeryl Brunner, J. Julian Christopher, Mario Correa, Nikki & Landy Erlick, Lovell Holder, Lily Houghton, Ali MacLean, Natalie Margolin, Cat Miller, Jonathan Marc Sherman, and Jen Silverman, and Sung Rno, with Victor Malana Maog directing the latter's work.

The process began December 14 at 6 PM, when actors shared orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers went to work crafting original pieces. Actors received their monologues this morning and will continue to film their performances throughout the day. The 24-hour cycle is completed with the launch of the first video at 6 PM.

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues are produced by Coleman Ray Clark and Madelyn Paquette. The artistic director of The 24 Hour Plays is Mark Armstrong.

