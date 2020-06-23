Matthew Hancock, Abigail Breslin, More Set For Kernel of Sanity Stream

By Dan Meyer
Jun 23, 2020
 
Kermit Frazier's play kicks off Paula Vogel's Bard at the Gate June 25.
Matthew Hancock and Abigail Breslin

Matthew Hancock, Abigail Breslin, Josh Hamilton, and Miatta Lebile will star in the upcoming stream of Kermit Frazier's Kernel of Sanity as part of Paula Vogel's Bard at the Gate series. The performance will stream June 25 at 7 PM ET on YouTube followed by a live discussion on Zoom with Frazier, director Gregg Daniel, and Pulitzer Prize winner Vogel.

Written in 1978, Kernel of Sanity examines the close relationship between a young Black actor and an older Caucasian actor with whom he had previously appeared in a production of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

The play is free to watch, but a donation is suggested, with proceeds benefiting Martha's Table, which supports high quality education, health and wellness resources, nutrition, and parents in the neighborhoods in Washington, D.C. on both sides of the Anacostia River.

Emily Lehrer serves as stage manager.

Up next in the previously announced spotlight series will be Meg Miroshnik’s The Droll {Or, a Stage-Play about the End of Theatre}, scheduled for July 15. Eisa Davis’s Pulitzer Prize finalist Bulrusher and Dan LeFranc’s Origin Story will also remain on the slate, with dates to be announced at a later date.

