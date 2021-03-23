Maulik Pancholy Stars in Becky Mode’s Fully Committed March 23

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   Maulik Pancholy Stars in Becky Mode’s Fully Committed March 23
By Dan Meyer
Mar 23, 2021
 
The George Street Playhouse virtual production streams on demand.

Broadway alum Maulik Pancholy is tackling 40 different characters in one show this spring. The George Street Playhouse virtual production of Becky Mode’s Fully Committed, is available to stream on demand March 23 through April 11.

The solo show, which debuted Off-Broadway at the Vineyard Theatre in 1999 and was revived on Broadway in 2016, follows an out-of-work actor/reservationist at one of New York’s hottest restaurants and the cast of characters (played by that same performer) dialing in.

Fully Committed is directed by David Saint and executive produced by Sharon Karmazin, with art direction by Helen Tewksbury, cinematography and editing by Michael Boylan, original music and sound design by Scott Killian, sound editing by Ryan Rumery, and casting by McCorkle Casting with Brandon Allmon-Jackson as production stage manager and Christopher J. Bailey as production manager.

Pancholy last appeared on Broadway in Bess Wohl’s Grand Horizons. He’s been seen on screen in shows like Weeds and 30 Rock.

Production Photos: Grand Horizons on Broadway

Production Photos: Grand Horizons on Broadway

10 PHOTOS
in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
Jane Alexander and James Cromwell in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
James Cromwell and Jane Alexander in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
James Cromwell and Jane Alexander in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
Ashley Park and Ben McKenzie in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
Ashley Park and Ben McKenzie in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
James Cromwell in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
Michael Urie and Maulik Pancholy in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
Michael Urie in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
Ben McKenzie and James Cromwell in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
Ben McKenzie and James Cromwell in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
Priscilla Lopez and Jane Alexander in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
Priscilla Lopez and Jane Alexander in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
Jane Alexander in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
Ashley Park, Michael Urie, Jane Alexander, and James Cromwell in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.