Maulik Pancholy Stars in Becky Mode’s Fully Committed March 23

The George Street Playhouse virtual production streams on demand.

Broadway alum Maulik Pancholy is tackling 40 different characters in one show this spring. The George Street Playhouse virtual production of Becky Mode’s Fully Committed, is available to stream on demand March 23 through April 11.

The solo show, which debuted Off-Broadway at the Vineyard Theatre in 1999 and was revived on Broadway in 2016, follows an out-of-work actor/reservationist at one of New York’s hottest restaurants and the cast of characters (played by that same performer) dialing in.

Fully Committed is directed by David Saint and executive produced by Sharon Karmazin, with art direction by Helen Tewksbury, cinematography and editing by Michael Boylan, original music and sound design by Scott Killian, sound editing by Ryan Rumery, and casting by McCorkle Casting with Brandon Allmon-Jackson as production stage manager and Christopher J. Bailey as production manager.

Pancholy last appeared on Broadway in Bess Wohl’s Grand Horizons. He’s been seen on screen in shows like Weeds and 30 Rock.

