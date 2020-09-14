Max Clayton, Karla Garcia, and 30 More Broadway Performers Lead New Dance Short Film

Choreographed by Banji Aborisade, SC7NARIO debuts September 19 for National Dance Day. Check out this exclusive sneak peek.

On September 19, also known as National Dance Day, BroadwayHD launches a new dance playlist with the original 18-minute dance short film SC7NARIO.

Choreographed by Banji Aborisade and directed by Aborisade and Moogie Brooks, the piece stars Amber Ardolino (Moulin Rouge!, Hamilton), Ryan Breslin (Beetlejuice), Max Clayton (Moulin Rouge!, Hello, Dolly!), Karla Garcia (Smash, West Side Story), Francesca Granell (Cats), Tyler Hanes (Cats, A Chorus Line), Terk Lewis (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert), Virgil ‘Lil O’ Gadson (After Midnight), and Alex Wong (Newsies, So You Think You Can Dance) with an original score by Mason Bonner.

In SC7NARIO, a writer sits alone in a cafe as he cultivates a new story. As he paints a picture of the day’s happenings, the patrons around him serve as his muses. While the stories initially bend and twist to his will, his control of the world begins to slip through his fingers, leading him to question: Am I the storyteller or the story?

Rounding out the cast of SSC7NARIO are Blair Beasley, JJ Butler, Lauren Butler, Damian Chambers, Reanna Comstock, Adam Coy, Alexa De Barr, Joseph Fierberg, Lexi Garcia, David Guzman, Jordan Fife Hunt, Erin Kei, Major King, Katie Laduca, John Manolis, Mateo Melendez, Hamilton Moore, Nicolette Pappas, Whitney Renee, Madeline Rodrigue, Hilary Smith, Katherine Stanas, Ryan Steele, Ryan VanDenBoom, Richard Westfahl, and Gabriella Whiting.

Cinematography and editing are by Barton Cortright, costume design is by Kathryn Bailey, and production design is by Ann Beyersdorfer. Producers are Ernie Febbitz Productions and Incline Productions. Moogie Brooks is executive producer.

Filmed in 2019 on location at Sweetleaf Coffee Roasters in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, SC7NARIO takes center stage on BroadwayHD. The dance playlist will also feature such titles as 42nd Street, An American in Paris, Cats, Fame, The Nutcracker, Memphis, and Pippin. Productions from The Royal Ballet will be available on BroadwayHD the same day in a separate playlist.

