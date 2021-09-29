Max von Essen Answers Our Questions and Sings ‘I Could’ve Danced All Night’ in His Elevator Pitch

By Roberto Araujo
Sep 29, 2021
 
The Tony nominee will be featured in the New York Pops Underground Cabaret at Feinstein's/54 Below.

It's not unfamiliar to those who have performed at Feinstein's/54 Below—the ride from the green room on the 10th floor down to the basement, where the stage is located, can take awhile.

How to make good use of that time? Playbill invited Tony nominee Max von Essen (An American in Paris) to answer some questions and end the interview in a song for our new series “Elevator Pitch.” Watch the interview and listen to the actor sing "I Could've Danced All Night" from My Fair Lady.

The Broadway alum will take the stage at Feinstein's/54 Below October 4 as part of The New York Pops' cabaret fundraiser. Music Director Steven Reineke will host the event. Proceeds from the event support The New York Pops orchestra and PopsEd music programs., which allow students of all ages and backgrounds to participate in fully customizable music programs.

Tickets are available at NYPops.org

Look Back at the Stage Highlights of Max von Essen

Look Back at the Stage Highlights of Max von Essen

26 PHOTOS
Mandy Gonzalez and Max von Essen
Mandy Gonzalez and Max von Essen in Dance of the Vampires
Dance of the Vampires' Mandy Gonzalez and Max von Essen embrace.
Mandy Gonzalez and Max von Essen in Dance of the Vampires Paul Kolnik
Production_Photo_Max_von_Essen_HR
Max von Essen in Les Misérables Joan Marcus
Production_Photo_Max_von_Essen_HR
Max von Essen and cast in Les Misérables Joan Marcus
Elizabeth Stanley and Max von Essenin <i>Hello Again</i>.
Elizabeth Stanley and Max von Essenin in Hello Again Photo by Carol Rosegg
Alexandra Socha and Max von Essen
Alexandra Socha and Max von Essen in Death Takes a Holiday
Production_Photo_Max_von_Essen_HR
Max von Essen in Xanadu
Elizabeth Stanley and Max von Essen in <i>Xanadu</i>
Elizabeth Stanley and Max von Essen in Xanadu Carol Rosegg
Max von Essen and Elena Roger
Max von Essen and Elena Roger in Evita Richard Termine
Production_Photo_Max_von_Essen_HR
Max von Essen and Elena Roger in Evita Richard Termine
