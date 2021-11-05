MAXLive 2021: The Neuroverse Arts Festival Begins November 5

The festival teams artists with scientists to explore innovations in neuroscience, AI, and the human-machine collaboration.

MAX (Media Art Xploration), in association with New York Live Arts, will present its first New York City-based arts festival MAXlive 2021: The Neuroverse, consisting of theatre and dance performances, audio installations and lectures, teaming artists with scientists to explore innovations in neuroscience, artificial intelligence, and the human-machine collaboration. The festival runs November 5–7 at New York Live Arts, New Inc’s ONX Studio for Extended Reality, and the Invisible Dog Art Center.

Theatre offerings include work-in-progress performances of Ethan Lipton’s We Are Your Robots, a comedic exploration of what humans want from their machines, directed by Leigh Silverman and featuring Ethan Lipton & His Orchestra; and a reading from Andy Bragen’s Johnsville Road, developed in collaboration with Daniel Fish.

Other highlights include:



Siren: Listening to Another Species on Earth, an immersive whale song audiovisual installation by composer Annie Lewandowski and artist/coder Kyle McDonald;

an immersive whale song audiovisual installation by composer Annie Lewandowski and artist/coder Kyle McDonald; Stephanie Dinkins’ Secret Garden, which uses extended reality technology to immerse audiences in Black women’s stories from across generations;

which uses extended reality technology to immerse audiences in Black women’s stories from across generations; Wandering Mind , from Gershon Dublon & Xin Liu (slow immediate), an auditory world tour using over 10,000 field recordings;

, from Gershon Dublon & Xin Liu (slow immediate), an auditory world tour using over 10,000 field recordings; OÁYE AI , a photo series by Boys and Girls Club of Rosebud exploring Lakota cosmology and an alternative approach to developing AI;

, a photo series by Boys and Girls Club of Rosebud exploring Lakota cosmology and an alternative approach to developing AI; Philipp Schmitt's How AI Lost Its Body , a lecture-performance chronicling the creation of AI;

, a lecture-performance chronicling the creation of AI; NUUM Collective's Dopplegänger, a dance piece using a machine to create a duet between the artists and themselves;

a dance piece using a machine to create a duet between the artists and themselves; Lizardly, a mixed-reality performance by Kat Mustatea & Heidi Boisvert, about a human couple tranforming into reptiles;

a mixed-reality performance by Kat Mustatea & Heidi Boisvert, about a human couple tranforming into reptiles; Grayson Earle’s Inference Engine, an interactive installation set aboard a spacecraft.

The festival will culminate with MAXforum: Day of the Future, gathering thought leaders—including algorithmic theatre visionary Annie Dorsen as keynote speaker and science writer Anne Murphy Paul, as well as many artists featured in THE NEUROVERSE—in discussion of and expansion on the festival’s core themes.

For more information, a festival schedule, and ticketing, click here.