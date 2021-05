May Flowers Quiz: How Many Broadway Blooms Can You Name?

Use lyric and show clues to see how many flowery Broadway characters you can identify.

"It's May, it's May, that gorgeous holiday...Whence this fragrance wafting through the air?" It must be from all the gorgeous blooms on Broadway stages. In our April Showers quiz, we promised a May Flowers follow-up, so here it is. Click through the gallery below and see how many Main Stem blossoms you can identify using bits of lyric and show clues.

May Flowers Quiz: How Many Broadway Blooms Can You Name? May Flowers Quiz: How Many Broadway Blooms Can You Name? 22 PHOTOS