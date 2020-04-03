MCC and Signature Theatre Postpone Remainder of 2019–2020 Season, MTC Cancels Spring Offerings, and More—How NYC's Coronavirus Restrictions Impacts Off-Broadway Houses

Check in here for the latest cancellations, hiatuses, and more up-to-date information.

In the days since March 12, New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo, in response to the global coronavirus pandemic, has announced an increasing number of restrictions and closures in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus. Among them: the closure of all Broadway and Off-Broadway theatres, restrictions on public gatherings, and an order that all non-essential businesses employ work-from-home procedures.

Similarly to a handful of regional theatres, some Off-Broadway houses have been able to move programming online, including Rattlestick Playwrights Theater—which is offering a limited number of view-at-home-tickets to Ren Dara Santiago's The Siblings Play—and the HERE Arts Center, which has opened its archives, launched virtual live streams, and more. A great number of Off-Broadway organizations however, amid continued concerns about COVID-19, have had to cancel productions and parts of their seasons.

Check below for the latest updates (shows and organizations are listed in alphabetical order) and contact your point of purchase for exchanges, refunds, or to donate to the theatre.

(UPDATED APRIL 3, 5:30 PM ET)

- 59E59 Theaters has canceled its previously scheduled March programming, including: the musical Whisper House (which was set to begin previews March 12 for a run through April 19), Mr. Toole (which began February 28 and was scheduled through March 15); and Barococo (which was scheduled to begin March 18 and continue through April 5).

The 2020 Brits Off Broadway festival, which was set to begin April 14, has been canceled. Two of the festival's planned productions will be available for streaming: Breach’s production of It’s True, It’s True, It’s True, about the 1612 trial of Agostino Tassi for the rape of Baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi, will stream on YouTube for free for 30 days, beginning March 31; and Alan Bennett’s The Habit of Art will be available via Original Theatre Company's online platform for a minimum of $3.

- Ars Nova has canceled the remainder of its 2019-2020 season, originally set to conclude on June 30. This includes the world premiere of Heather Christian’s Oratorio for Living Things (after beginning previews March 10, the show was suspended with hopes of returning mid-April), the 13th annual ANT Fest, and all of the developmental programming that was scheduled to take place at the Ars Nova Hub on West 54th Street.

The company will continue to pay artists through June 30; visit arsnovanyc.com to help support their mission.

- 72 Miles to Go..., a new play by Hilary Bettis, played its final performance March 11. The world premiere began performances February 13 and was scheduled through May 3. Roundabout is currently working to offer ticket holders and patrons access to a recording of the production..

- A Touch of the Poet has been postponed at Irish Rep until further notice. The production was originally scheduled to begin March 25. Irish Rep has also announced that An Evening with Gregory Harrington has been canceled.

- A View From the Bridge, a benefit reading for The Acting Company starring Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne, has been postponed. The reading was scheduled for March 23 at Hunter College.

- About Love played its final performance at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture March 12. The show, a play with music and lyrics by jazz artist Nancy Harrow and a script and direction by Will Pomerantz, was scheduled to continue through March 22.

- All the Natalie Portmans, a new play by C.A. Johnson, played its final performance March 12. The world premiere from MCC Theater began February 6 and was scheduled through March 29.

- Anatomy of a Suicide has been canceled effective March 12. The U.S. premiere of the Alice Birch play began February 1 at Atlantic Theater Company and was scheduled to run through March 15.

- Approval Junkie, an Audible Theater production, has been postponed at the Minetta Lane. The monologue play by Faith Salie was scheduled to run March 17–April 19.

- Assassins, set to begin April 2, has been suspended at Classic Stage Company. CSC intends to resume rehearsals and present the production in the coming months.

- Bees and Honey, a new play by Guadalís Del Carmen, will be postponed. The Sol Project and LAByrinth Theater Company production was set to begin performances March 27 at The Cherry Lane.

- Beyond Babel, which began January 21at the Gym at Judson, will go on hiatus immediately following the March 12 evening performance. The show is scheduled to resume April 7.

- Blue Man Group has suspended performances at Astor Place effective March 13.

- Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, a world-premiere musical from The New Group, is canceled effective March 12 through the remainder of its run. The production, which began January 16, was scheduled to continue through March 22.

- Bundle of Sticks, a new play by J. Julian Christopher, played its final performance March 12 at INTAR. The co-production with Radio Drama Network began February 22 and was scheduled to run through March 22.

- Cambodian Rock Band, Lauren Yee's intimate rock epic, is canceled effective March 12, through the remainder of its run at The Signature Theatre. The hit play with music began February 4 and was extended through March 22.

- Chamber Music, an evening of magic from Steve Cohen, has been suspended until further notice.

- Coal Country, Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen's docu-play, with music by Steve Earle, is canceled effective March 12. Performances began February 18 at The Public and were scheduled through April 5. The Public will resume performances of its productions after April 12.

- Colorstruck, a solo work by Donald E. Lacy Jr., continues through the end of its run, March 15, at Theatre for a New City.

- Emojiland cancels the remainder of its extended run at The Duke on 42nd Street effective March 12. Performances had been scheduled through March 19.

- Dana H. has been suspended at The Vineyard until further notice. The Lucas Hnath play had originally been suspended through March 31 and set to return at 50 per cent capacity in April. The production began February 11 and had been extended through April 11. Artists, crew, and staff will continue to be paid; click here to make a donation.

The Vineyard has also announced that it will postpone the start of the spring production, Antoinette Nwandu's Tuvalu, or The Saddest Song. More to come.

- Darling Grenadine, a new musical by Daniel Zaitchik, played its final performance at Roundabout Underground March 11. The Off-Broadway production began January 16 and was scheduled to conclude its run March 22.

- Drift, a new play by William Francis Hoffman, was suspended at New World Stages effective March 12. The world premiere began February 29 and was scheduled through May 24.

- Drunk Shakespeare has been canceled through April 26.

- Endlings, a new play by Celine Song that began at New York Theatre Workshop February 19, played its final performance March 11 (the run was scheduled through March 29).

- Gazillion Bubble Show is closed, along with all productions at New World Stages.

- Gnit, a new Will Eno play presented by Theatre for a New Audience, has canceled all remaining performances through March 29.

- Harry Townsend’s Last Stand has been canceled and will not re-open. The George Eastman play, which starred Len Cariou and David Lansbury, was scheduled to play through April 5 at New York City Center.

- Happy Birthday Doug, a solo play by Drew Droege, has canceled remaining performances at SoHo Playhouse (through March 29). Additional performances are on sale June 19–27.

- The Headlands, a new play by Christopher Chen, played its final performance at LCT3 March 11. The production, which began February 8, was scheduled to run through March 22.

- Help, a new play by Claudia Rankine starring Roslyn Ruff, has been suspended at The Shed through March 30. The world-premiere engagement began March 10 and was scheduled through April 5.

- HERE Arts Center has suspended all programming through March 31, effective March 12. Visit here.org/shows for a list of impacted shows.

- Incantata played its final performance at Irish Rep March 12. The adaptation of Paul Muldoon's poetry began February 18 and was scheduled through March 15.

- Intimate Apparel, the new opera adaptation of Lynn Nottage's play, has suspended performances in the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater at Lincoln Center, effective March 12 (performances began February 27). Performances are scheduled to resume in the fall.

- Islander, a new play by Liza Birkenmeier, has been suspended. The world premiere was set to play at New York Theatre Workshop Next Door March 27–April 11.

- Jersey Boys is suspended at New World Stages, effective March 12..

- Lady G: Plays and Whisperings of Lady Gregory played its final performance at Irish Rep March 12. The show began February 12 and was scheduled through March 22.

- Little Shop of Horrors, at the Westside Theatre, has been suspended. The Off-Broadway revival began September 17.

- Love Quirks has suspended performances at St. Luke's Theatre. The show began February 28.

- Lunch Bunch, a new play by Sarah Einspanier, co-presented by PlayCo and Clubbed Thumb, has been suspended.

- Lungs, the Duncan Macmillan play set to run at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, has been suspended. BAM suspended all live programming until further notice, effective March 13. Lungs, a transfer from London's Old Vic, was scheduled to play March 25–April 19.

- Manhattan Theatre Club has canceled two of its Off-Broadway spring plays: Qui Nguyen’s Poor Yella Rednecks and Emily Feldman’s The Best We Could (a family tragedy). MTC is looking to reschedule both plays for a future season.

- MCC Theater has canceled its two remaining productions of the 2019–2020 season: Nollywood Dreams and Perry Street. The company has in turn launched a "Be Our Light" fundraising campaign, with two challenge grants (via the Board of Directors and The Robert W. Wilson Charitable Trust) pledging to match up to a combined $500,000. For more information, visit MCCTheater.org.

- McKittrick Hotel, which houses the shows Sleep No More, The Woman in Black, and Speakeasy Magick, has suspended all programming, effective March 12.

- Mirrors, a new play by Azure D. Osborne-Lee running at the Fourth Street Theatre as part of NYTW's Next Door programming, has been suspended effective March 12. Performances of Mirrors began February 29 and were scheduled through March 22.

- Naked Boys Singing has been suspended.

- New Victory Theater, a 499-seat Off-Broadway venue on 42nd Street, has canceled the remainder of its 2019-2020 season, effective March 13 through June 14. The temporary closure impacts the remaining five performances of Step Afrika!'s Drumfolk and seven subsequent productions from around the world.

- Nollywood Dreams, a new play by Jocelyn Bioh, will no longer begin previews as planned on March 19 in a world premiere from MCC Theater. The production will be rescheduled for a later date in the 2019–20 Season. New dates will be announced.

In addition, MCC's Miscast 20, the 20th annual MCC Theater gala, previously scheduled for April 6, will now be held June 15 at The Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center.

- Perfect Crime, Off-Broadway's longest-running show (33 years and counting), is suspended at the Anne L. Bernstein Theater in the Theater Center.

- Repertorio Español has canceled all programing through April 30.

- Redwood, a new play by Brittany K. Allen, will no longer begin performances at Ensemble Studio Theatre on April 15 as scheduled.

- Richard & Jane & Dick & Sally, a new play by Noah Diaz that was set to begin performances at The Playwrights Realm April 3, has been canceled. The production was in partnership with The Sol Project and Baltimore Center Stage, where Richard & Jane & Dick & Sally ran earlier this year.

- Rock of Ages is suspended at New World Stages, effective March 12.

- Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn has postponed its upcoming run at Theatre Row. Performances were to start March 17 at the 42nd Street venue.

- Sanctuary City, a new play by Martyna Majok that began at the Lucille Lortel Theatre March 4, was suspended effective March 12. The New York Theatre Workshop run was scheduled through April 12.

- She Persisted, The Musical has been canceled effective March 12. The family-friendly show was scheduled to continue through March 22 at Atlantic Theater Company.

- Signature Theatre, after having to cancel its final performances of The Hot Wing King and Cambodian Rock Band, has decided to postpone the last two productions of the 2019–2020 season: Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 by Anna Deavere Smith, and Confederates by Dominique Morisseau. Both originally scheduled for the spring, the organization is committed to producing both plays in a future season.

- Stomp is suspended at the Orpheum Theater.

- Suicide Forest, a new play by Haruna Lee, co-presented by The Bushwick Starr and Ma-Yi Theater Company, has ended its run early at A.R.T/New York effective March 13. The extended, encore engagement was scheduled through March 21.

- The Alchemist, the Red Bull Theater production that was scheduled to begin May 12, has been postponed. The adaptation by Jeffrey Hatcher, directed by Jesse Berger, will be moved to the 2020–2021 season.

Red Bull has also canceled its upcoming Revelation Readings: John Milton's Paradise Lost Part 1: The Fall of Lucifer, adapted and directed by Michael Barakiva (April 6) and Anchuli Felicia King's Keene (May 18). Both will be included in next season's reading series.

- The Fre, a new play by Taylor Mac, has been suspended at The Flea Theater, effective March 13. Performances began February 28, for a run scheduled through April 12.

- The Hot Wing King, a new comedy by Katori Hall, has been canceled effective March 12 through the remainder of its run at The Signature Theatre. The play began previews February 11 and was scheduled through March 22.

- The Jungle, which was set to return to St. Ann's Warehouse April 1, has been postponed.

- The Office a Musical Parody, the unauthorized send-up of the hit TV series, is suspended at the Jerry Orbach Theatre.

- The Perplexed, a new play by Richard Greenberg at Manhattan Theatre Cub, has been canceled, effective March 13.

- The Play That Goes Wrong, a production from Mischief Theatre, has suspended its Off-Broadway run at New World Stages. Following a Broadway run, the show re-opened Off-Broadway for an open-ended run beginning February 20, 2019.

- The Siblings Play, a new play by Ren Dara Santiago, was suspended following the March 14 performance. The world premiere, directed by Jenna Worsham, began March 4 at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and was scheduled through April 5.

Rattlestick is offering a limited number of view-at-home recordings of the production. Click here to purchase a ticket.

- The Tank has suspended all public performances and shows, effective March 13. I AM NOBODY performed its last performance on March 12 and is on hiatus until further notice. The upcoming production of I Was Unbecoming Then (April 2–25) has been postponed until the 2020–2021 season.

- The Unsinkable Molly Brown has been suspended at the Abrons Arts Center until further notice, effective March 12. The musical, which began February 8, was scheduled to play through April 5.

- The Vagrant Trilogy, a trio of plays by Mona Mansour, will not begin at The Public Theater as scheduled on March 17. The Vagrant Trilogy was scheduled through April 26; further details on the production will be announced.

- The Visitor, a new Tom Kitt-Brian Yorkey musical, will not begin at The Public Theater as scheduled on March 24. The Visitor was scheduled through May 10; further details on the production will be announced.

- Then She Fell, the long-running immersive show from Third Rail Projects, has been suspended, effective March 12.

- Tumacho, which began February 17 the Connelly Theater in a return run from Clubbed Thumb, played its final performance March 12, and will cancel the remaining performances (through March 21).

- Three Sisters, a new adaptation of the Chekhov play penned by Clare Barron, has been postponed at New York Theatre Workshop. The Sam Gold-helmed production was scheduled to begin May 13 ahead of a June 1 opening, for a run through July 12 at the Off-Broadway theatre. Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Lola Kirke, and Greta Gerwig play the three sisters.

- Unknown Soldier has been canceled effective March 12. The Daniel Goldstein-Michael Friedman musical began performances at Playwrights Horizons February 14 and was scheduled through March 29.

Sylvia Khoury's Selling Kabul, which was scheduled to begin March 27, has been postponed.

- Washington Square has suspended all performances until further notice at Axis Theatre Company. The production is tentatively scheduled to resume in mid-May.

- We're Gonna Die played its final performance March 12. The Young Jean Lee concert-play, directed and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly and starring Janelle McDermoth, was scheduled through March 22 at Second Stage Theater. Performances began February 4.

- Wolf Play, a new play by Hansol Jung, co-presented by Soho Rep. and Ma-Yi Theater Company, will not begin as scheduled on March 17. The production is suspended.

- WP Theater's Pipeline Festival, its biannual showcase of new plays from WP Lab artists, has been canceled. The festival was scheduled to run March 26–April 25. WP Theater’s administrative office will be closed through April 12.

