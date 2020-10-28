MCC Announces 2021 Digital and In-Person Programming, Including a New Work by Donja R. Love and Re-Scheduled Nollywood Dreams

A new slate of LiveLab one-acts will also ring in the new year.

MCC Theater has announced several new digital and live productions to be presented throughout the rest of 2020 and into 2021. Among the highlights are a live streamed production from the Off-Broadway venue, a new slate of LiveLab digital one-acts, and the in-person stagings of Jocelyn Bioh’s Nollywood Dreams and Donja R. Love’s new play, soft.

The programming kicks off with the previously announced ¡Gárgola! (October 29), by Omar Vélez Meléndez and directed by Cristina Angeles, as part of MCC’s virtual LiveLab series. Following that is Halley Feiffer’s Between The Two Humps (December 17), directed by Trip Cullman, Mfoniso Udofia’s Untitled Meditations on Love and Grieving (January 21, 2021), a yet-to-be-titled work (February 11) by Susan Soon He Stanton, directed by Ellie Heyman, and Dominique Fishback’s Rome and Ja’Net (Date TBA). All LiveLabs air at 5:30 PM ET on MCC’s new on-demand streaming platform .

Inspired by an Octavia Butler quote about change, This Is Where We Go is a six-part podcast play from The Parsnip Ship’s Radio Roots Writers Group premiering December 3. Tamilla Woodard directs a cast including Amara Brady, Garcia, Teresa Avia Lim, Bunny Michael, Lindsay Rico, and Danny Wolohan.

Debuting Spring 2021 is Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire’s new musical Space Dogs, directed by Tina Landau and live streamed from MCC’s Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater. Casting and a creative team will be announced later.

The Saheem Ali-directed Nollywood Dreams, which was in rehearsals at the time of the shutdown , and Love’s soft, helmed by Whitney White, will premiere when it is safe to do so in accordance with official health and safety guidelines. Soft follows a teacher as he tries to help his Black and Brown students following the suicide of one of their own. MCC also remains committed to producing Lucy Thurber’s Perry Street in a later season.

“It's been a surprise and delight working with these incredible artists to explore new mediums for MCC audiences,” said Will Cantler, co-artistic director. “Together, we are exploring what theatre can be and will be, not just now, but always moving forward. More than just producing for this moment, we’re looking at what we’ll be able to bring with us once we’re able to gather in a theatre again.”