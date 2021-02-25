MCC LiveLabs Presents Susan Soon He Stanton's The Things Are Against Us February 25

Ellie Heyman directs the latest offering in the digital one-act series from MCC Theater.

MCC’s LiveLabs digital one-act reading series continues February 25 at 6:30 PM ET with The Things Are Against Us by Susan Soon He Stanton. After the premiere, the play will be available on demand through March 14. Ellie Heyman directs.

Juan Castano, Emily Davis, Susannah Flood (The Cherry Orchard), Babak Tafti, and Danny Wolohan (West Side Story, To Kill a Mockingbird) star in this family drama set in a mysterious house with a mind of its own.

MCC’s most recent LiveLab, On Love by Mfoniso Udofia and directed by Awoye Timpo, is available on MCC on Demand through February 26.

MCC has also added Virtual Student Matinees to the LiveLabs series, making programming available for classrooms with a MCC-led workshop and tailored study guide. Titles available for student matinee showings are The Things Are Against Us, as well as On Love, Frankie & Will, and When.

For more information on Virtual Student Matinees or for LiveLabs ticketing, visit MCCTheater.org.