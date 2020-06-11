MCC Postpones Virtual Miscast 2020 Gala

The online event was to take place June 20.

After an initial delay and a move to digital, MCC Theater has postponed its annual Miscast gala for a third time this year, with a new date to be announced.

The 20th annual concert, which features stars performing songs from roles in which they would never be cast, was initially slated to take place April 6 at the Hammerstein Ballroom before being moved to June 15 in the wake of initial coronavirus-related shutdowns. As the pandemic continued, the Off-Broadway company announced that a virtual version would instead take place June 20.

“We need to sit with one another and take meaningful steps to support racial equality as an organization and reaching outward,” said the MCC leadership team (Robert LuPone, Bernard Telsey, Will Cantler, and Blake West) in a shared statement. “It is important for us—for the sake of the artists, students, audiences, and staff that make MCC what it is—to take a pause.”

In the wake of Black Lives Matter rallies throughout New York City, the Hell's Kitchen-based venue has joined other Off-Broadway companies in opening their doors to protesters, providing outlets, sanitizer, and water.