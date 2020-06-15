MCC Reschedules Live Stream of Aziza Barnes’ Pues Nada

MCC Theater has rescheduled its live reading of Aziza Barnes’ Pues Nada as part of its Live Lab: One Acts series. The reading, directed by Whitney White, will now be live streamed June 17 at 5:30 PM ET on MCC's YouTube.
In Pues Nada, two black femmes work at a bar in East L.A. until the crack of dawn, unable to leave or sleep due to a drunk ex-employee who refuses to go home. The cast will feature Ito Aghayere (Bernhardt/Hamlet), Alfie Fuller (Is God Is), Karen Pittman (Disgraced), and Kara Young (All the Natalie Portmans).
You can register for the reading, as well as the post-show talkback, here.
Pues Nada was originally scheduled for June 3 and was rescheduled due to a last-minute actor conflict.
In 2019, MCC presented the Off-Broadway premiere of Barnes’ play BLKS. Check out photos from the production below.