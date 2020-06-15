MCC Reschedules Live Stream of Aziza Barnes’ Pues Nada

Readings and Workshops   MCC Reschedules Live Stream of Aziza Barnes’ Pues Nada
By Olivia Clement
Jun 15, 2020
 
The reading, directed by Whitney White, will stream June 17 on MCC's YouTube.
Aziza Barnes Joseph Marzullo/WENN

MCC Theater has rescheduled its live reading of Aziza Barnes’ Pues Nada as part of its Live Lab: One Acts series. The reading, directed by Whitney White, will now be live streamed June 17 at 5:30 PM ET on MCC's YouTube.

In Pues Nada, two black femmes work at a bar in East L.A. until the crack of dawn, unable to leave or sleep due to a drunk ex-employee who refuses to go home. The cast will feature Ito Aghayere (Bernhardt/Hamlet), Alfie Fuller (Is God Is), Karen Pittman (Disgraced), and Kara Young (All the Natalie Portmans).

You can register for the reading, as well as the post-show talkback, here.

Pues Nada was originally scheduled for June 3 and was rescheduled due to a last-minute actor conflict.

In 2019, MCC presented the Off-Broadway premiere of Barnes’ play BLKS. Check out photos from the production below.

Production Photos: BLKS Off-Broadway

BLKS_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alfie Fuller and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy Deen van Meer
BLKS_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alfie Fuller and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy Deen van Meer
BLKS_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alfie Fuller Deen van Meer
BLKS_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alfie Fuller Deen van Meer
BLKS_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Antoinette Crowe-Legacy Deen van Meer
BLKS_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Paige Gilbert, and Alfie Fuller Deen van Meer
BLKS_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Marie Botha and Alfie Fuller Deen van Meer
BLKS_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Alfie Fuller, and Paige Gilbert Deen van Meer
BLKS_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Alfie Fuller, and Paige Gilbert Deen van Meer
BLKS_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Paige Gilbert Deen van Meer
