MCC Theater Sets New Dates for Off-Broadway Premiere of Space Dogs

In order to prevent COVID disruptions during the production, the company has delayed the start of the new Van Hughes-Nick Blaemire musical by two weeks.

MCC Theater has announced new dates for the premiere of Space Dogs, a new musical by Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire. Originally slated to begin previews January 11, the production will now begin January 25 with an opening night set for February 13. The limited engagement will run through March 6, 2022.

"We have made this decision in conjunction with the creators to safeguard our team at this time and avoid disruption of the preview period. There are not currently any breakthrough infections on the production," says MCC Executive Director Blake West.

Space Dogs chronicles the true Cold War-era story of Laika and the Chief Designer—the first dog in space and the top secret Russian scientist who sent her there. Hughes and Blaemire perform the show featuring a variety of musical styles, from hip-hop to electro-pop to opera.

Ellie Heyman directs the MCC production, with choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie, scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Haydee Zelideth Atuñano, lighting design by Mary Ellen Stebbins, sound design by Nathan Leigh, projection design by Stefania Bulbarella and Alex Basco Koch, and puppet and props design by Amanda Villalobos. Katherine Wallace is the production stage manager, Noah Kieserman will serve as the understudy, and casting is by Geoff Josselson of The Telsey Office.

A cast recording will be released January 22 from Ghostlight Records.

