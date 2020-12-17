MCC Theater's LiveLabs Reading Series Continues With Between the Two Humps December 17

Peppermint stars as Gabriel—and Portia as God—in the one-act parody of the Biblical trip to Bethlehem.

MCC’s LiveLabs digital one-act reading series continues December 17 at 6:30 PM ET with Between the Two Humps by Halley Feiffer. The production is directed by Trip Cullman, who previously collaborated with Feiffer on MCC's Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow.

Between the Two Humps stars Peppermint (Head Over Heels) as Gabriel, Portia (Stew) as God, Noah Robbins (The Trial of the Chicago 7, MCC’s Punk Rock) as Joseph, and Kara Young (MCC’s All the Natalie Portmans) as Mary in the comedic parody of the trip to Bethlehem for the Messiah's birth.

Upcoming titles in the LiveLabs series include Mfoniso Udofia’s Untitled Meditations on Love and Grieving (January 21, 2021), a yet-to-be-titled work (February 11) by Susan Soon He Stanton, directed by Ellie Heyman, and Dominique Fishback’s Rome and Ja’Net (Date TBA). All LiveLabs air on MCC’s new on-demand streaming platform .

A short talkback with the cast and creative team will follow the reading. For tickets, visit MCCTheater.org.