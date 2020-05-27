MCC’s 2020 Miscast Gala Moves Online

By Dan Meyer
May 27, 2020
 
In the wake of coronavirus, Miscast20 will be live streamed for free June 20.

MCC Theater has announced new plans for its annual gala, with a virtual Miscast concert taking place on YouTube June 20 at 8 PM ET.

The industry favorite features Broadway stars performing songs from roles in which they would never be cast. A lineup of performers will be announced at a later date. In the meantime, the Off-Broadway company released a trailer; check it out above.

The event—now in its 20th year—was originally scheduled to take place April 6 at the Hammerstein Ballroom, then rescheduled for June 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But with the shutdown continuing through summer, organizers have decided to move forward by inviting the whole world to watch.

MCC will donate 10 percent of the money raised during the Miscast20 broadcast to The Mental Health Coalition, a new initiative founded by social activist and fashion designer Kenneth Cole. The remaining proceeds will provide support to MCC and their mission to develop and produce new work Off-Broadway, as well as its Youth Company, partnerships with New York City public high schools, and its literary development work with emerging playwrights.

