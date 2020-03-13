MCC's 2020 Miscast Gala Sets New Date Following COVID-19 Restrictions

The 20th annual event will now take place in June.

MCC Theater has pushed back its 20th annual Miscast gala, which was scheduled to take place April 6 at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Due to state-wide mass gathering restrictions through April 12 as part of coronavirus containment efforts, the event is now scheduled for June 15.

Among those who were set to take the stage and perform a song from a role they'd never actually get to take on were Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge!), Tony nominee Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Tony winner Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen), Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Seared), Emmy nominee Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Tony nominee Joshua Henry (MCC's The Wrong Man), Tony winner LaChanze (Summer), Tony winner Katrina Lenk (Company), Isaac Powell (West Side Story), and Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes (the upcoming MJ musical). No word yet on whether this roster will perform on the new date.

As previously reported, this year's gala will honor Golden Globe winner and MCC alum Oscar Isaac, as well as Board Chair Susan Raanan. Alexander Lambie and Cesar Rosado will receive the 2020 MCC Theater Youth Company Alumni Awards.

Additionally, MCC has canceled all remaining performances of its production of All the Natalie Portmans. The world premiere of Nollywood Dreams, which was to begin March 19, will now begin at a later spring date to be announced.

Tickets for the April 6 event will be honored for the newly scheduled date; to donate or purchase tickets, or to request refunds, contact Sara Stevens at sstevens@mcctheater.org.

