MCC's Miscast21 Will Stream for Free in May

The annual fundraiser features stage and screen stars performing songs from roles in which they would never traditionally be cast.

Following the success of the first digital Miscast in 2020, Off-Broadway's MCC Theater will again present its annual gala celebration online: Miscast21 will premiere May 16 on MCC’s YouTube Channel.

The annual event features stars from stage and screen performing songs from roles in which they would never traditionally be cast. Performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.

“Sharing Miscast with the world last year was an incredibly rewarding experience for all involved, and we’re looking forward to being able to do that again through this virtual broadcast,” said Bernie Telsey, co-artistic director of MCC. “We’re excited to continue and grow Miscast in new ways, and create new moments of joy to share with our audiences, artists, and community.”

Funds raised from Miscast21 help MCC Theater produce new work Off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students as well as MCC’s literary development work with emerging playwrights.

The free broadcast will be captioned.


