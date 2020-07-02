Mean Girls Launches Summer Book Club Series With Angie Thomas' The Hate U Give

Tina Fey, Krystina Alabado, Chad Burris, Sabrina Carpenter, and more will sit down with the author in a virtual discussion.

Mean Girls co-creator Tina Fey and members of the Broadway cast are launching a virtual book club, beginning with Angie Thomas' The Hate U Give. Fey, Krystina Alabado, Chad Burris, Sabrina Carpenter, and more, will sit down with the author to talk the YA novel's themes and social impact.

The event kicks off July 7 at 4 PM on Facebook. Also joining in the discussion are Ixchel Cuellar, Kamille Upshaw, and Rick Younger, with Niani Feelings of the musical's national tour moderating.

The series will continue with additional titles and dates to be announced, all centering on the ongoing fight for racial justice in America.

Thomas' novel follows teenager Starr Carter as she straddles two worlds: the Black neighborhood she lives in and the white prep school she attends. When one of her friends is shot by a police officer, Starr decides to take action against the systemic injustice.

If you want to participate, consider purchasing the book from a Black-owned bookstore.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre, adapted from the popular 20004 film written by Fey, who also wrote the book for the musical.

