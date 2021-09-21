Mean Girls Movie Musical: Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne Tapped to Direct

Tina Fey, Lorne Michaels, Nell Benjamin, and Jeff Richmond remain attached to the Paramount Players project.

Quarter Life Poetry co-creators Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne will direct the upcoming movie adaptation of the Mean Girls musical. This will be the film directorial debut for the husband-wife duo.

As previously announced , Tina Fey will write the script, adapting her Tony-nominated book and Tony-nominated score by her husband Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin. Lorne Michaels will produce alongside Fey.

According to Deadline , the movie will go into production under the Paramount Players banner. Erin David, Caroline Maroney, and Micah Frank will oversee the project for Broadway Video and Eric Gurian for Little Stranger. Casting and a timeline will be revealed later.

Mean Girls, inspired by the 2004 film also written by Fey, opened at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre in April 2018.