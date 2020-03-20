Mean Girls Star Krystina Alabado Welcomes You Into Her Home

Mean Girls Star Krystina Alabado Welcomes You Into Her Home
By Mark Peikert
Mar 20, 2020
 
In a new video series, the American Idiot and American Psycho alum shares a peek into her self-isolation routines, from life with hunky husband Bob Lenzi to the results of her green thumb.

Self-isolation is definitely not fetch, but Broadway's current Gretchen Wieners, Krystina Alabado, is trying to make it a little more so.

In her new YouTube series, Alabado takes advantage of Broadway's downtime to share a peek into her life, from her beauty care regimen to life backstage at Mean Girls, saying goodbye to the original Broadway cast members as new additions started in their roles, and more! Plus, there are plenty of cameos from Alabado's husband, Tina actor Bob Lenzi.

READ: What Happens When Your Boyfriend Works at the Theatre Next Door?

Watch the first episode above, and the second episode below. And visit Alabado's YouTube channel for more!

