Mean Girls Stars Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig Engaged

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Mean Girls Stars Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig Engaged
By Dan Meyer
Jul 01, 2021
 
The pair played Cady Heron and Aaron Samuels in the Broadway production of the musical based on the film.
The_Prom_Broadway_Casey_Nicholaw_Performance_2018_HR
Kyle Selig and Erika Henningsen Marc J. Franklin

Some super fetch news in the romance department arrived July 1. Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig, who originated the roles of Cady Heron and Aaron Samuels in the musical stage adaptation of Mean Girls, are getting hitched in real life.

"I am lucky to have a best friend that has seen me through all the ups and downs, and I think I’d be stupid not to lock that down," wrote Selig in an Instagram post. "So we’re doing this, officially."

The pair spent much of the pandemic lockdown together, including this performance of "Dancing on the Rooftops" for the #BeApart project.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Broadway News
Read the latest about Broadway musicals and plays, from show announcements to casting and and reviews.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.