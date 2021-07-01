Mean Girls Stars Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig Engaged

The pair played Cady Heron and Aaron Samuels in the Broadway production of the musical based on the film.

Some super fetch news in the romance department arrived July 1. Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig, who originated the roles of Cady Heron and Aaron Samuels in the musical stage adaptation of Mean Girls, are getting hitched in real life.

"I am lucky to have a best friend that has seen me through all the ups and downs, and I think I’d be stupid not to lock that down," wrote Selig in an Instagram post. "So we’re doing this, officially."

The pair spent much of the pandemic lockdown together, including this performance of "Dancing on the Rooftops" for the #BeApart project.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

