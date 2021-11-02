Mean Girls Tour Returns November 2, Starring Danielle Wade, Adante Carter, More

The production relaunches in Tempe, Arizona, at Gammage Auditorium.

The national tour of Mean Girls relaunches November in Tempe, Arizona, at Gammage Auditorium with a majority of its pre-pandemic cast returning. Reprising their roles from the 2019–2020 season are Danielle Wade as Cady Heron, Megan Masako Haley as Gretchen Wieners, Jonalyn Saxer as Karen Smith, Mary Kate Morrissey as Janis Sarkisian, Eric Huffman as Damian Hubbard, Adante Carter as Aaron Samuels, Kabir Bery as Kevin G., and Lawrence E. Street as Mr. Duvall.

Joining them are Nadina Hassan as Regina George and April Josephine as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George.

The cast also includes Erica Simone Barnett, English Bernhardt, DeShawn Bowens, Will Branner, Lamont Brown, Morgan Ashley Bryant, Brittany Conigatti, Sarah Crane, Mary Beth Donahoe, Niani Feelings, Sky Flaherty, Samuel Gerber, Dan Horn, Asia Marie Kreitz, Becca Petersen, Olivia Renteria, Grace Romanello, Sydney Mei Ruf-Wong, Marcus Shane, Kaitlyn Louise Smith, and David Wright Jr.

Mean Girls features a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Inspired by the 2004 film also written by Fey, Mean Girls opened at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre in April 2018. It recouped its investment before shutting down due to the pandemic. In addition to the tour, the musical is getting a movie adaptation. Details about a West End bow will be announced soon.

Serving on the creative team for the musical are set designer Scott Pask, costume designer Gregg Barnes, lighting designer Kenneth Posner, sound designer Brian Ronan, video designers Finn Ross and Adam Young, hair designer Josh Marquette, make-up designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira, music supervisor Mary-Mitchell Campbell, music director Chris Kong, orchestrator John Clancy, dance and incidental music arranger Glen Kelly, music coordinator Howard Joines (Music Coordinator), and vocal arrangers Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmond, and Natalie Tenenbaum. Casting is by Bethany Knox of The Telsey Office.

The tour is produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures. After Tempe, the tour will continue on with stops planned in Portland, Oregon; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Madison, Wisconsin; Washington, DC; and more.