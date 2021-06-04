Meet Mandy Patinkin's Wacky Judge in The Good Fight Season 5 Trailer

The legal drama starring Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski returns June 24 on Paramount+ with a bevy of theatre stars.

Does Diane Lockhart belong at Reddick, Boseman, and Lockhart as the sole white partner? Would we watch a Little Rascals-esque courtroom series? (Yes.) Those are just some of the many questions posed in the Season 5 trailer for The Good Fight, which returns June 24 on Paramount+. Check out stars Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, and Charmaine Bingwa, and Sarah Steele—along with newcomer Mandy Patinkin as a Chicago local who starts his own funhouse-meets-courthouse in the back of a coffee shop—above.

In addition, the sneak peek offers a glimpse of stage and screen guest stars like current Tony nominee Danny Burstein, Wayne Brady, Jane Lynch, and Gary Cole. Series regulars Delroy Lindo and Cush Jumbo, who left the series after Season 4 (which was cut short due to the pandemic), will return in the Season 5 premiere.

The series last saw Diane, Liz, and the rest of the team scrambling to figure out the meaning of Memo 618. A spin-off of CBS' The Good Wife, The Good Fight premiered in 2017. With production in New York, the legal drama often features faces familiar to theatre audiences.