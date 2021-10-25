Meet Newcomer Myles Frost, Broadway's Michael Jackson

MJ the Musical's new docuseries Startin’ Somethin’ follows the performer and his journey "from fan to leading man."

Meet Myles Frost. He’s a Washington, D.C. native who enjoys school musicals, playing golf, and spending time with family. Earlier this year, it was announced that he’ll star as the King of Pop when MJ the Musical it opens on Broadway later this season. Check out his story in the first episode of the show’s new docuseries Startin’ Somethin’ above.

MJ, inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, will begin previews December 6 at the Neil Simon Theatre ahead of a February 1, 2022, opening night. The bio-musical features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and a score comprised of familiar pop hits. Christopher Wheeldon directs and choreographs.

As previously announced , the cast will also feature Quentin Earl Darrington as Joseph Jackson and Rob, with Whitney Bashor as Rachel, Gabriel Ruiz as Alejandro, Antoine L. Smith as Berry Gordy and Nick, Joey Sorge as Dave, John Edwards as Jackie Jackson, Ayana George as Katherine Jackson, Apollo Levine as Quincy Jones and Tito Jackson, Tavon Olds-Sample as Michael, Lamont Walker II as Jermaine Jackson, and Zelig Williams as Marlon Jackson.

Rounding out the ensemble are Raymond Baynard, Kali May Grinder, Oyoyo Joi, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Renni Anthony Magee, Aaron James McKenzie, Aramie Payton, Kamille Upshaw, Ryan VanDenBoom, and Darius Wright.

Frost landed the title role after Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes left citing scheduling conflicts. "All of his talents point towards a new rising star. I’m very much looking forward to working with him to shape the role of Michael Jackson,” Wheeldon said in a statement at the time.

The production will feature sets by Derek McLane, lighting by Natasha Katz, costumes by Paul Tazwell, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe, music direction by Jason Michael Webb, musical supervision by David Holcenberg, and orchestrations by Holcenberg and Webb. Casting is by Rachel Hoffman of Telsey + Company.