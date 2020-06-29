Meet the 11 LGBTQ+ Playwrights Whose Works-in-Development Were Part of the 2020 Pride Plays Festival

Throughout June, the festival has been developing new plays featuring queer stories.

Throughout June, Pride Plays has been developing 11 new works and presenting closed industry readings via Zoom. Check out the gallery below to meet the artists whose work is paving the way for queer stories by artists in the LGBTQ+ community,

Curated by festival producers Doug Nevin and Michael Urie and festival director Nick Mayo, as well as a team of readers and an advisory board, the 2020 lineup showcases stories about self-discovery in the digital age, how the queer experience intersects with religion and culture, new takes on queer love, explorations of gender and the physical body, family drama, friendship, and more.

11 New Queer Playwrights Showcased in Pride Plays 2020 11 New Queer Playwrights Showcased in Pride Plays 2020 11 PHOTOS

Read More About Each Of These Plays in These Exclusive Playbill Interviews:

3 New Plays Explore Queerness in Islamic, Jewish, Black, and Italian Communities

Azure D. Osborne-Lee Talks About Telling a Full Trans Journey in His New Play

3 Up-and-Coming Playwrights Present Fresh Takes on LBGTQ+ Love Stories

Garrett David Kim and Rodney Hicks Throw a Fresh Digital Lens on Queer Coming-of-Age Stories

Ted Malawer Illuminates the Queer Roots of Children’s Books With Everything Beautiful Happens at Night

What’s Different About the Queer Theatre From Ryan J. Haddad and Danny Sharron