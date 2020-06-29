Meet the 11 LGBTQ+ Playwrights Whose Works-in-Development Were Part of the 2020 Pride Plays Festival

By Dan Meyer
Jun 29, 2020
 
Throughout June, the festival has been developing new plays featuring queer stories.
Throughout June, Pride Plays has been developing 11 new works and presenting closed industry readings via Zoom. Check out the gallery below to meet the artists whose work is paving the way for queer stories by artists in the LGBTQ+ community,

Curated by festival producers Doug Nevin and Michael Urie and festival director Nick Mayo, as well as a team of readers and an advisory board, the 2020 lineup showcases stories about self-discovery in the digital age, how the queer experience intersects with religion and culture, new takes on queer love, explorations of gender and the physical body, family drama, friendship, and more.

11 New Queer Playwrights Showcased in Pride Plays 2020

11 PHOTOS
Audrey Lang
Azure D. Osborne-Lee
Carmen LoBue
Carmen LoBue
Ryan J. Haddad Daniel Rader
Garrett David Kim
Hayley St. James
Sophie Sagan-Gutherz
Omar Hantash
Preston Max Allen
Rodney Hicks Jeff Mosier
