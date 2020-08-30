Meet the 30 Semi-Finalists of Playbill’s Search for a Star Contest

Ahead of Playbill’s August 31 announcement of the Grand Prize winner of the Search for a Star contest, presented by Geico, we want to introduce you to our semi-finalists.
After four weeks of intense competition, the judges chose 40 semi-finalists and then narrowed down to the Top 10. We were so blown away by the talent that entered this competition, we want you to get to know the other 30 top performers.
The judges assessed all videos based on vocal excellence, overall performing skill set, storytelling abilities, authenticity of self, individual artistry, passion, and originality.
These semi-finalists—as with the Top 10—were selected by a panel of expert judges: casting directors Benton Whitley, Duncan Stewart, and Sam Yabrow of Stewart/Whitley Casting (Hadestown, Chicago, The Great Comet), Drama Desk-winning performer, director, and choreographer Stephanie Klemons, who has appeared on Broadway in In The Heights, Bring It On, If/Then, and Hamilton; Olivier-nominated co-writer and co-director of SIX Lucy Moss; director Tamilla Woodard, currently the associate director of Broadway’s Hadestown and recently appointed the co-artistic director of Working Theater; director and choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock, Disaster!); and Tony-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo (Ain’t Too Proud).
Watch the videos below (in no particular order). These performances will knock your socks off.
Nick Cortazzo
Montria Walker
Tyler Evick
Mikey Marmann
Leilani Patao
Nayeli Román
Ivan Thompson
Jataria Heyward
Eleri Ward
Gwynne Wood
Katie Johnson
Samuel Pickart
Emma Valentine Brownlee
Elizabeth Brooks
Kate Logan
Daniela Cardarelli
Anire Amoda
Emily Croft
Selene Klasner
Robert Knight
Janina Colucci
Christopher McCrewell
Melvin Gray
Jillian Flynn
Coleman Cummings
Leslie Eiler Thompson
Brooke Willse
McKenna OGrodnick
Ricky Abilez
and Casey Huls (though their video is no longer available)
