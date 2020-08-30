Meet the 30 Semi-Finalists of Playbill’s Search for a Star Contest

By Ruthie Fierberg
Aug 30, 2020
 
Before we announce the Grand Prize winner out of our Top 10, meet 30 more gifted contestants.

Ahead of Playbill’s August 31 announcement of the Grand Prize winner of the Search for a Star contest, presented by Geico, we want to introduce you to our semi-finalists.

After four weeks of intense competition, the judges chose 40 semi-finalists and then narrowed down to the Top 10. We were so blown away by the talent that entered this competition, we want you to get to know the other 30 top performers.

The judges assessed all videos based on vocal excellence, overall performing skill set, storytelling abilities, authenticity of self, individual artistry, passion, and originality.

These semi-finalists—as with the Top 10—were selected by a panel of expert judges: casting directors Benton Whitley, Duncan Stewart, and Sam Yabrow of Stewart/Whitley Casting (Hadestown, Chicago, The Great Comet), Drama Desk-winning performer, director, and choreographer Stephanie Klemons, who has appeared on Broadway in In The Heights, Bring It On, If/Then, and Hamilton; Olivier-nominated co-writer and co-director of SIX Lucy Moss; director Tamilla Woodard, currently the associate director of Broadway’s Hadestown and recently appointed the co-artistic director of Working Theater; director and choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock, Disaster!); and Tony-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo (Ain’t Too Proud).

Watch the videos below (in no particular order). These performances will knock your socks off.

Nick Cortazzo

Montria Walker

Tyler Evick

Mikey Marmann

Leilani Patao

Nayeli Román

Ivan Thompson

Jataria Heyward

Eleri Ward

Gwynne Wood

Katie Johnson

Samuel Pickart

Emma Valentine Brownlee

Elizabeth Brooks

Kate Logan

Daniela Cardarelli

Anire Amoda

Emily Croft

Selene Klasner

Robert Knight

Janina Colucci

Christopher McCrewell

Melvin Gray

Jillian Flynn

Coleman Cummings

Leslie Eiler Thompson

Brooke Willse

McKenna OGrodnick

Ricky Abilez

and Casey Huls (though their video is no longer available)

Playbill’s Search for a Star is presented by Geico. There’s never been a better time to switch to GEICO. Save an extra 15% when you switch by October 7. Limitations apply. Visit geico.com for details. GEICO is now offering an extra 15% credit on car and motorcycle policies. That’s 15% on top of what GEICO could already save you!

