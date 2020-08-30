Meet the 30 Semi-Finalists of Playbill’s Search for a Star Contest

Before we announce the Grand Prize winner out of our Top 10, meet 30 more gifted contestants.

Ahead of Playbill’s August 31 announcement of the Grand Prize winner of the Search for a Star contest, presented by Geico, we want to introduce you to our semi-finalists.

After four weeks of intense competition, the judges chose 40 semi-finalists and then narrowed down to the Top 10. We were so blown away by the talent that entered this competition, we want you to get to know the other 30 top performers.

The judges assessed all videos based on vocal excellence, overall performing skill set, storytelling abilities, authenticity of self, individual artistry, passion, and originality.

These semi-finalists—as with the Top 10—were selected by a panel of expert judges: casting directors Benton Whitley, Duncan Stewart, and Sam Yabrow of Stewart/Whitley Casting (Hadestown, Chicago, The Great Comet), Drama Desk-winning performer, director, and choreographer Stephanie Klemons, who has appeared on Broadway in In The Heights, Bring It On, If/Then, and Hamilton; Olivier-nominated co-writer and co-director of SIX Lucy Moss; director Tamilla Woodard, currently the associate director of Broadway’s Hadestown and recently appointed the co-artistic director of Working Theater; director and choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock, Disaster!); and Tony-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo (Ain’t Too Proud).

Watch the videos below (in no particular order). These performances will knock your socks off.

Nick Cortazzo



Montria Walker



Tyler Evick



Mikey Marmann



Leilani Patao



Nayeli Román



Ivan Thompson



Jataria Heyward



Eleri Ward



Gwynne Wood



Katie Johnson



Samuel Pickart



Emma Valentine Brownlee



Elizabeth Brooks



Kate Logan



Daniela Cardarelli



Anire Amoda



Emily Croft



Selene Klasner



Robert Knight



Janina Colucci



Christopher McCrewell



Melvin Gray



Jillian Flynn



Coleman Cummings



Leslie Eiler Thompson



Brooke Willse



McKenna OGrodnick



Ricky Abilez



and Casey Huls (though their video is no longer available)

