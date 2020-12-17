Meet the Band: Michael Potts, Colman Domingo, and Glynn Turman on August Wilson, Chadwick Boseman, and the Commoditization of Black Art

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV Features   Meet the Band: Michael Potts, Colman Domingo, and Glynn Turman on August Wilson, Chadwick Boseman, and the Commoditization of Black Art
By Ryan McPhee
Dec 17, 2020
 
The trio star alongside Viola Davis and the late Boseman in the Netflix adaptation of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

August Wilson’s Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is set in the 1920s. It premiered in 1984. And yet, as the new film adaptation arrives on Netflix December 18, the conversations it elicits are very much 2020 conversations.

“Talk about the struggle for respect—for the humanity of Black people. We’re talking about the appropriation of someone else’s art,” says Michael Potts, who takes on the role of Slow Drag, Rainey's bass player. The majority of the film, like the play, takes place in a recording studio as the title blues star lays down an album with her band. It’s their talent, but in the hands of white producers.

Potts says that resonance is heightened in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, but “it is a continuum. It hasn’t ended… It’s what August Wilson has tackled through [his] Century Cycle.”

Potts and many of his co-stars are no strangers to dissecting Wilson’s text in a theatrical light. Davis won a Tony and an Oscar for her work in Fences; stage and screen veteran Colman Domingo has appeared in Fences and directed Seven Guitars regionally. While Domingo plays band leader and saxophonist Cutler, at the helm of the movie is director and theatre titan George C. Wolfe, who led the cast through a legitimate rehearsal period.

“You usually don’t get that time,” Domingo says. “You’re not playing for the Belasco [Theatre]. How can you do this work that is essentially created for the stage and boil it down to the intimacy of just being in the small room? Your characters still have their size and language that crackles and pops and is supposed to go to a thousand-seat house, but the intimacy is required… Whose better hands to be carving this than George C. Wolfe, who is a master of African-American thought and culture?”

As the on-screen band reflects on their time dong that work with Wolfe, their quartet is, tragically, a trio, with the death of Chadwick Boseman. Boseman plays the hot-tempered Levee in what is his final film credit. Glynn Turman, as pianist Toledo, shares the screen with Boseman in the movie’s tense climax, but cherishes what was anything but a tense relationship with the late actor.

“We got to know him as a young man, to see his whimsicalness and the fun he had,” Turman notes. “I remember when he and [producer] Denzel [Washington] sparred at one point. Denzel is a big boxing fan, and Chadwick was the same.”

Catch Potts, Domingo, and Turman in the full interview above.

A First Look at Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman

A First Look at Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman

5 PHOTOS
Chadwick Boseman, Colman Domingo, Viola Davis, Michael Potts, and Glynn Turman in <i>Ma Rainey&#39;s Black Bottom</i>
Chadwick Boseman, Colman Domingo, Viola Davis, Michael Potts, and Glynn Turman in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom David Lee/Netflix
Michael Potts, Chadwick Boseman, and Colman Domingo in <i>Ma Rainey&#39;s Black Bottom</i>
Michael Potts, Chadwick Boseman, and Colman Domingo in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom David Lee/Netflix
Chadwick Boseman, Glynn Turman, Michael Potts, and Colman Domingo in <i>Ma Rainey&#39;s Black Bottom</i>
Chadwick Boseman, Glynn Turman, Michael Potts, and Colman Domingo in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom David Lee/Netflix
in <i>Ma Rainey&#39;s Black Bottom</i>
Viola Davis and cast in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom David Lee/Netflix
Viola Davis, George C. Wolfe, and Chadwick Boseman on the set of <i>Ma Rainey&#39;s Black Bottom</i>
Viola Davis, George C. Wolfe, and Chadwick Boseman on the set of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom David Lee/Netflix
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.