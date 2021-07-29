Meet the Cast of the North American Tour of Hairspray, Launching November 2021

The cast will be lead by Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West) as Edna Turnblad.

Can you hear the bells? A new North American tour of Hairspray will launch in Fall 2021. The cast will be lead by Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West) as Edna Turnblad, Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad, and NBC's The Voice's Toneisha Harris as Motormouth Maybelle. Additional casting will be announced later. Watch the three actors meet for the first time and talk about their roles in the video above.

The non-equity touring production, which is helmed by Jack O’Brien and Jerry Mitchell, will begin performances November 12 at The Capitol Theatre in Yakima, Washington, ahead of the official tour opening night November 17 at Broadway San Diego’s Civic Theatre. The Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman Tony-winning musical will visit more than 60 cities in its first touring season.

Shaiman and Wittman’s score includes “Good Morning, Baltimore,” “Big, Blonde, and Beautiful,” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat.” The musical features a book by Thomas Meehan and Mark O'Donnell.

Additional creative team for Hairspray includes tour director Matt Lenz, tour choreographer Michelle Lynch, set designer David Rockwell, lighting designer Kenneth Posner, tour lighting designer Paul Miller, costume designer William Ivey Long, hair and wig designer Paul Huntley and Richard Mawbey, sound designer Steve Kennedy, tour sound designer Andrew Keister, musical supervisor Lon Hoyt, and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

The original New York production of Hairspray won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The North American Tour of Hairspray is produced by NETworks Presentations.



Photography by Marc J. Franklin | Fashion Styling by Jake Sokoloff | Make Up by Nicholas Lujan | Hair Styling by Rachel Auguste and Ana Maldonado.

Niki Metcalf in Eloquii Dress, Betsey Johnson Shoes | Toneisha Harris in Eloquii Dress, Steve Madden Shoes | Andrew Levitt in INC Shirt, Jacket, and Pants.

