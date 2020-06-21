Meet the Full Cast of Stars for Playbill’s Upcoming Pride Spectacular Concert

By Playbill Staff
Jun 21, 2020
 
Tune in to the one-night-only event, a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, June 28 at 8PM ET.
MJ Rodriguez, Cheyenne Jackson, and Celia Rose Gooding
Tune in to Playbill’s Pride Spectacular concert, set to stream live June 28 8 PM ET. The one-night-only event, a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (matching sponsor the Seaport District NYC), will be viewable only at Playbill.com/PridePlays. Thanks to our presenting sponsors Gilead and Nissan, as well as featured sponsors Ketel One, Audible, and Geico, audiences can tune in free to the broadcast.

Featuring iconic musical numbers that highlight LGBTQIA+ stories in musical theatre, sung by members of the Broadway LGBTQIA+ community and its allies with additional appearances from theatre legends, the Spectacular cannot be missed. Ahead of the June 28 stream, take a look at the artists joining the all-star concert.

Meet the Full Cast of Stars for Playbill’s Upcoming Pride Spectacular Concert

55 PHOTOS
Coal Country_Off-Broadway_Public Theater_Opening Night_2020_Jelani Alladin_HR.jpg
Jelani Alladin Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
The_Nap_Broadway_Opening_Night_Party_2018_15_HR.jpg
Alexandra Billings Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Billy Bustamante
Billy Bustamante
Soft Power_The Public Theater_Opening Night_2019_Jenn Colella_HR.jpg
Jenn Colella Simon Luethi
DeMarius_Copes_HR
DeMarius_Copes_HR
Wilson Cruz
Wilson Cruz Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock
West Side Story_Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Robin de Jesús_HR.jpg
Robin de Jesús Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lea DeLaria
Lea DeLaria
The New Group_March 2020 Gala_Brandon Victor Dixon_HR.jpg
Brandon Victor Dixon Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
West Side Story_Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Eden Espinosa_HR.jpg
Eden Espinosa Joseph Marzullo/WENN
With musical direction by Grammy and Emmy winner John McDaniel (The Rosie O’Donnell Show), the concert caps off a month of programming from Playbill and Pride Plays.

Pride Plays will feature live stream readings of Brave Smiles...Another Lesbian Tragedy, starring The Five Lesbian Brothers (Maureen Angelos, Babs Davy, Dominique Dibbell, Peg Healey, and Tony winner Lisa Kron), who collaboratively wrote the satire; MJ Kaufman’s Masculinity Max, with casting to be announced; and Mart Crowley’s The Men From the Boys, starring Mario Cantone, Charlie Carver, Rick Elice, Telly Leung, Lou Liberatore, Carson McCalley, Kevyn Morrow, Denis O’Hare, and James Joseph O’Neil. Donja R. Love’s one in two previously streamed as part of the festival June 12. For dates of all upcoming broadcasts, visit Playbill.com/PridePlays.

Don’t forget to donate to Broadway Cares!

