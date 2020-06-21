Meet the Full Cast of Stars for Playbill’s Upcoming Pride Spectacular Concert

Tune in to the one-night-only event, a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, June 28 at 8PM ET.

Tune in to Playbill’s Pride Spectacular concert, set to stream live June 28 8 PM ET. The one-night-only event, a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (matching sponsor the Seaport District NYC), will be viewable only at Playbill.com/PridePlays. Thanks to our presenting sponsors Gilead and Nissan, as well as featured sponsors Ketel One, Audible, and Geico, audiences can tune in free to the broadcast.

Featuring iconic musical numbers that highlight LGBTQIA+ stories in musical theatre, sung by members of the Broadway LGBTQIA+ community and its allies with additional appearances from theatre legends, the Spectacular cannot be missed. Ahead of the June 28 stream, take a look at the artists joining the all-star concert.

With musical direction by Grammy and Emmy winner John McDaniel (The Rosie O’Donnell Show), the concert caps off a month of programming from Playbill and Pride Plays.

Pride Plays will feature live stream readings of Brave Smiles...Another Lesbian Tragedy, starring The Five Lesbian Brothers (Maureen Angelos, Babs Davy, Dominique Dibbell, Peg Healey, and Tony winner Lisa Kron), who collaboratively wrote the satire; MJ Kaufman’s Masculinity Max, with casting to be announced; and Mart Crowley’s The Men From the Boys, starring Mario Cantone, Charlie Carver, Rick Elice, Telly Leung, Lou Liberatore, Carson McCalley, Kevyn Morrow, Denis O’Hare, and James Joseph O’Neil. Donja R. Love’s one in two previously streamed as part of the festival June 12. For dates of all upcoming broadcasts, visit Playbill.com/PridePlays.

