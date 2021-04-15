Meet The Potato: ‘I’m Here to Mash the Competition’

Broadway’s Masked Singer reveals another clue package ahead of the April 26 premiere.

“Hey taters!” Can you guess which spud-tastic stage performer is hiding behind this skin? Check out the latest clue package from Broadway’s Masked Singer above, featuring The Potato.

As previously announced , eight of Broadway’s favorite voices will anonymously compete in a new series to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Broadway’s Masked Singer will premiere live April 26 at 8 PM ET with additional episodes airing April 28 and 30 at the same time.

The series features contestants in deceptive head-to-toe costumes virtually performing in front of a guessing panel full of industry insiders. Broadway’s Masked Singer will serve as a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Episodes will air on BC/EFA's YouTube .

Viewers at home will determine the show’s outcome by voting for their favorite performances through donations to Broadway Cares in the name of their favorite masked singer. The first two episodes will be split among the eight contestants. Four finalists will make it to the finale, during which a winner will be declared.

The series is conceived, produced, and hosted by Michael Hull and Dylan Bustamante, co-founders of Broadway-Talk Live Network.