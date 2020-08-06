Megan Hilty and Marc Shaiman Reunite Virtually August 6 to Talk Smash, Broadway, and More

The stage favorites appear on the latest episode of BPN Town Hall: My Broadway Memory.

Megan Hilty and Marc Shaiman are set for a virtual reunion August 6, as the pair appears on BPN Town Hall: My Broadway Memory to discuss all things Smash, Broadway, and more. Hilty played Ivy Lynn on the cult favorite musical TV series; Shaiman penned the show's fictional Bombshell musical with his creative partner Scott Wittman.

The episode airs at 7 PM ET above or on YouTube. Audiences are encouraged to submit questions throughout the live stream.

On each episode of My Broadway Memory, guests select a Playbill from their collection at random and reminisce about their favorite show in addition to discussing their theatrical careers. Michael Kushner and Brian Sedita host.

READ: Smash Eyes Broadway (Again): A Musical Adaptation of the NBC Series Is in the Works

This isn't the first time Hilty and Shaiman have virtually reunited in quarantine—they appeared during an episode of Stars in the House ahead of Broadway Cares' streaming of the 2015 Bombshell concert.

