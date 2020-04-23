Megan Hilty Nominates Idina Menzel and More as Part of Drama League's Gratitude Awards

See who Condola Rashad, Adrienne Warren, Kristin Chenoweth, and Menzel nominated for the one-time benefit event.

The nominations are now live for the first Gratitude Awards from the Drama League, a benefit event recognizing the heroes of the theatre community, by the community. Among those nominated are Idina Menzel, who received a nod from her Wicked co-star Megan Hilty, Broadway publicist Irene Gandy, who was nominated by Condola Rashad, and Broadway dressers Ken Brown and Cate Goetschius, nominated by Nathan Lane and Adrienne Warren, respectively.

Other industry stars to put forward nominations include director Marianne Elliott, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Kelli O’Hara, Elizabeth Stanley, and Menzel (while she didn't nominate Hilty in return, she, too, recognized her long-time dresser, Joby Horrigan).

Watch all of the nomination videos for The Gratitude Awards on The Drama League’s website, by visiting DramaLeague.org/GratitudeAwards and on Vimeo.

The Gratitude Awards is a one-time-only pre-recorded digital fundraiser that will air April 30 at 7:30 PM ET on The Drama League’s YouTube and Facebook platforms.

The broadcast will include a special cameo from Patti LuPone and, as previously reported, will also feature the announcement of the 86th Annual Drama League Artistic Awards nominations by Beetlejuice’s Alex Brightman and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer.

