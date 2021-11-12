Megan Hilty Will Replace Jane Krakowski in Annie Live! Following COVID Breakthrough Case

Film & TV News   Megan Hilty Will Replace Jane Krakowski in Annie Live! Following COVID Breakthrough Case
By Talaura Harms
Nov 12, 2021
 
The Tony nominee will fill in as Lily St. Regis.
Megan Hilty Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony nominee Megan Hilty will take over the role of Lily St. Regis in NBC's upcoming Annie Live!, replacing Jane Krakowski. The Tony winner has been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19, Deadline reports.

According to Deadline, Krakowski has been vaccinated and abiding protocols, but contracted the virus while working on a separate project in Ireland.

Annie Live! stars Celina Smith as the hard-knocked orphan, Harry Connick, Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, Tituss Burgess as Rooster, and the newly announced Andrea McArdle as Eleanor Roosevelt.

The live musical event will air December 2 at 8 PM ET on NBC.

