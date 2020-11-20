Megan Mullally and Robert Lindsay to Star in London Revival of Anything Goes

By Andrew Gans
Nov 20, 2020
 
Kathleen Marshall will direct and choreograph the production, aiming to open in May 2021 at the Barbican.
Megan Mullally and Robert Lindsay
Will & Grace Emmy winner Megan Mullally, most recently on Broadway in It's Only a Play, will play nightclub singer Reno Sweeney in a limited London run of the Cole Porter classic Anything Goes next year.

Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Kathleen Marshall—who helmed the 2011 Broadway revival of the Porter musical starring Tony winner Sutton Foster—the upcoming production is currently scheduled to begin performances in May 2021 at the Barbican.

Theatre_Forward_Broadway_Roundtable_2017_HR
Kathleen Marshall Marc J. Franklin

Mullally, whose Broadway musical credits include Grease, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and Young Frankenstein, will be joined by Me and My Girl Tony winner Robert Lindsay as Moonface Martin.

Marshall told London's Daily Mail that she hopes both Mullally and Lindsay will "get their tap shoes on" for the production of the ship-set musical comedy.

The most recent Broadway revival of Anything Goes ended its run July 8, 2012, after more than 500 performances at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Marshall won the Best Choreography Tony for her work on the production, which won the 2011 Best Musical Revival Tony. The Roundabout Theatre Company revival began previews March 10, 2011, and officially opened April 7, 2011, with a cast that also included Tony winner Joel Grey.

READ: London’s Six, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, More Now Hope to Reopen in December

The 1934 confection has songs by Porter and a libretto by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman, who drew on the original Depression-era script (by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse) for this version of the show, which debuted at the Vivian Beaumont in 1987 starring Tony winner Patti LuPone. That production won the Tony for Best Revival as well.

Set aboard a transatlantic ocean liner, the show features "You're the Top," "Blow, Gabriel, Blow," "It's De-Lovely," "I Get a Kick Out of You" and "Anything Goes," among others.

For ticket information, click here.

Celebrate Megan Mullally With a Photo Retrospective

21 PHOTOS
Carlos Lopez, Jason Opsahl, Jessica Stone, Sam Harris, Ricky Paull Goldin, Megan Mullally, Hunter Foster, Heather Stokes, Rosie O'Donnell in the 1994 Broadway revival of Grease.
Carlos Lopez, Jason Opsahl, Jessica Stone, Sam Harris, Ricky Paull Goldin, Megan Mullally, Hunter Foster, Heather Stokes, Rosie O'Donnell in the 1994 Broadway revival of Grease. Stan Schnier / Carmen Schiavone
Grease Revival 2.jpg
The cast of Grease in the recording studio Nick Sangiamo
Matthew-Broderick, Megan-Mullally 1.jpg
Megan Mullally and Matthew Broderick How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Megan Mullally
Megan Mullally in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Megan-Mullally, Victoria-Clark, Matthew-Broderick.jpg
Megan Mullally, Victoria Clark and Matthew Broderick in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Megan Mullally and Matthew Broderick
Megan Mullally and Matthew Broderick in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying Ken Howard
Matthew-Broderick, Megan-Mullally.jpg
Matthew Broderick and Megan Mullally in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Luba-Mason, Matthew-Broderick, Megan-Mullally.jpg
Luba Mason, Matthew Broderick and Megan Mullally in the recording studio for How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying Joan Marcus/RCA Victor
Jeff-Blumenkrantz, Lillias-White, Matthew-Broderick, Megan-Mullally.jpg
Jeff Blumenkrantz, Lillias White, Matthew Broderick, Megan Mullally in the recording studio for How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying Joan Marcus/RCA Victor
YF_9993.jpg
Megan Mullally in rehearsal for Young Frankenstein Erin Baiano/ Paul Kolnik Studio
