Megan Mullally and Robert Lindsay to Star in London Revival of Anything Goes

Kathleen Marshall will direct and choreograph the production, aiming to open in May 2021 at the Barbican.

Will & Grace Emmy winner Megan Mullally, most recently on Broadway in It's Only a Play, will play nightclub singer Reno Sweeney in a limited London run of the Cole Porter classic Anything Goes next year.

Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Kathleen Marshall—who helmed the 2011 Broadway revival of the Porter musical starring Tony winner Sutton Foster—the upcoming production is currently scheduled to begin performances in May 2021 at the Barbican.

Mullally, whose Broadway musical credits include Grease, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and Young Frankenstein, will be joined by Me and My Girl Tony winner Robert Lindsay as Moonface Martin.

Marshall told London's Daily Mail that she hopes both Mullally and Lindsay will "get their tap shoes on" for the production of the ship-set musical comedy.

The most recent Broadway revival of Anything Goes ended its run July 8, 2012, after more than 500 performances at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Marshall won the Best Choreography Tony for her work on the production, which won the 2011 Best Musical Revival Tony. The Roundabout Theatre Company revival began previews March 10, 2011, and officially opened April 7, 2011, with a cast that also included Tony winner Joel Grey.

The 1934 confection has songs by Porter and a libretto by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman, who drew on the original Depression-era script (by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse) for this version of the show, which debuted at the Vivian Beaumont in 1987 starring Tony winner Patti LuPone. That production won the Tony for Best Revival as well.

Set aboard a transatlantic ocean liner, the show features "You're the Top," "Blow, Gabriel, Blow," "It's De-Lovely," "I Get a Kick Out of You" and "Anything Goes," among others.

