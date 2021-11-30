Mel Brooks Memoir All About Me! Arrives November 30

Subtitled My Remarkable Life in Show Business, the new tome is available from Ballantine Books.

Oscar, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner Mel Brooks, who returned to Broadway in June 2019 in Mel Brooks on Broadway as part of the In Residence on Broadway series, publishes his memoir November 30.

All About Me! My Remarkable Life in Show Business is now available from Ballantine Books, a Random House imprint. The writer-director-actor has also recorded an audiobook of the new tome, available from Penguin Random House Audio.

All About Me details Brooks' Brooklyn childhood, his World War II service, his marriage to the late Anne Bancroft, and his award-winning career in show business.

“It was joyous and at times bittersweet writing this book and reliving the peaks and valleys of my incredible journey from Brooklyn to Hollywood to Broadway,” Brooks said in an earlier statement. “I hope fans of comedy will get a kick out of the stories behind my work, and really enjoy taking this remarkable ride with me.”

Brooks won his first Oscar in 1964 for writing and narrating the animated short The Critic and his second for the screenplay of his first feature film, The Producers, in 1968. Many hit comedies followed, including Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, Spaceballs, and Dracula: Dead and Loving It.

He received three 2001 Tony Awards for The Producers, which ran on Broadway from 2001 to 2006. The stage adaptation of his movie holds the record for the most Tonys ever won by a Broadway production. He followed that success with Young Frankenstein, which ran on Broadway from 2007 to 2009 and opened in London’s West End in fall 2017. In 2009, Brooks received a Kennedy Center Honor, and in 2013 he was the 41st recipient of the AFI’s Life Achievement Award. In 2016, President Obama presented him with The National Medal of Arts.



(Updated November 30, 2021)