Mel Brooks Memoir All About Me! Due in November

Subtitled My Remarkable Life in Show Business, the new tome will be available from Ballantine Books.

Oscar, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner Mel Brooks, who returned to Broadway in June 2019 in Mel Brooks on Broadway as part of the In Residence on Broadway series, will publish his memoirs this fall.

All About Me! My Remarkable Life in Show Business will be released November 30 by Ballantine Books, a Random House imprint, according to Deadline. The writer-director-actor has also recorded an audiobook of the new tome to be available that same day by Penguin Random House Audio.

All About Me will detail Brooks' Brooklyn childhood, his World War II service, his marriage to the late Anne Bancroft, and his award-winning career in show business.

“It was joyous and at times bittersweet writing this book and reliving the peaks and valleys of my incredible journey from Brooklyn to Hollywood to Broadway,” Brooks said in a statement. “I hope fans of comedy will get a kick out of the stories behind my work, and really enjoy taking this remarkable ride with me.”

Brooks won his first Oscar in 1964 for writing and narrating the animated short The Critic and his second for the screenplay of his first feature film, The Producers, in 1968. Many hit comedies followed, including Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, Spaceballs, and Dracula: Dead and Loving It.

He received three 2001 Tony Awards for The Producers, which ran on Broadway from 2001 to 2006. The stage adaptation of his movie holds the record for the most Tonys ever won by a Broadway production. He followed that success with Young Frankenstein, which ran on Broadway from 2007 to 2009 and opened in London’s West End in fall 2017. In 2009, Brooks received a Kennedy Center Honor, and in 2013 he was the 41st recipient of the AFI’s Life Achievement Award. In 2016, President Obama presented him with The National Medal of Arts.

