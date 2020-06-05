Melissa Errico to Perform Sondheim During Poetry in America—Live

Cabaret & Concert News   Melissa Errico to Perform Sondheim During Poetry in America—Live
By Dan Meyer
Jun 05, 2020
 
The Tony nominee will be joined by Tedd Firth, Elisa New, and Adam Gopnik in a live stream discussion of "Finishing the Hat."
Tony nominee Melissa Errico will perform during the Poetry in America – Live event highlighting the song “Finishing The Hat” by Stephen Sondheim from his Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George. The June 12 live stream will air at 3:30 PM ET on The Sheen Center's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The event is an off-shoot of the PBS program of the same title, hosted by Elisa New, who will also MC the event. Joining Errico and New, are author Adam Gopnik and musical director Tedd Firth.

Poetry in America – Live follows the airing of a Poetry in America episode that also discussed the fan-favorite featuring Errico and Gopnik along with Raúl Esparza, Donna Lynne Champlin, Kerry O’Malley, and Andrew Arrow.

Errico starred as Dot/Marie in the 2002 Kennedy Center Production of Sunday in the Park with George. A Broadway revival starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford opened at the Hudson Theatre in 2017—a London transfer of the production was scheduled to open in June 2020 but has been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

