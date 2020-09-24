Melissa Errico Will Debut Live Stream Concert Series About Love, Desire, and Mystery

The Tony nominee also sits down with The New Yorker’s Adam Gopnik to discuss French culture.

Tony nominee Melissa Errico is launching a three-part live streamed concert series Il Parle, Elle Chante, featuring Francophile songs about love, desire, and mystery. The performer will also be joined by The New Yorker’s Adam Gopnik for a cultural conversation during each concert.

Presented by French Institute Alliance Française and streamed from FIAF's Florence Gould Hall, the first concert, "Part 1: Love," begins October 14 at 7 PM ET. For tickets, click here .

The performance kicks off with the invention of the love song in the feminist medieval court of Eleanor of Aquitaine, and winds its way through the long history of the cult of love. Errico will present her favorite French love songs, including Michel Legrand's “Valse des Lilas,” and examples of the American appreciation of France such as Cole Porter’s “I Love Paris.”

The Broadway alum will also perform the world premiere of a love song written by Gopnik and David Shire from a musical they are developing about Eleanor of Aquitaine.

Details for "Part II: Desire" and "Part III: Mystery" will be announced at a later date.

