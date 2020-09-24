Melissa Errico Will Debut Live Stream Concert Series About Love, Desire, and Mystery

Cabaret & Concert News   Melissa Errico Will Debut Live Stream Concert Series About Love, Desire, and Mystery
By Dan Meyer
Sep 24, 2020
 
The Tony nominee also sits down with The New Yorker’s Adam Gopnik to discuss French culture.
Melissa Errico
Melissa Errico c/o Sam Morris

Tony nominee Melissa Errico is launching a three-part live streamed concert series Il Parle, Elle Chante, featuring Francophile songs about love, desire, and mystery. The performer will also be joined by The New Yorker’s Adam Gopnik for a cultural conversation during each concert.

Presented by French Institute Alliance Française and streamed from FIAF's Florence Gould Hall, the first concert, "Part 1: Love," begins October 14 at 7 PM ET. For tickets, click here.

The performance kicks off with the invention of the love song in the feminist medieval court of Eleanor of Aquitaine, and winds its way through the long history of the cult of love. Errico will present her favorite French love songs, including Michel Legrand's “Valse des Lilas,” and examples of the American appreciation of France such as Cole Porter’s “I Love Paris.”

The Broadway alum will also perform the world premiere of a love song written by Gopnik and David Shire from a musical they are developing about Eleanor of Aquitaine.

Details for "Part II: Desire" and "Part III: Mystery" will be announced at a later date.

Celebrate Tony Nominee Melissa Errico With a Look Back at Her Stage Highlights

Celebrate Tony Nominee Melissa Errico With a Look Back at Her Stage Highlights

22 PHOTOS
Gregg Edelman and Melissa Errico in Anna Karenina.
Gregg Edelman and Melissa Errico in Anna Karenina
Melissa Errico and Gregg Edelman in Anna Karenina.
Melissa Errico and Gregg Edelman in Anna Karenina Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
My Fair Lady Playbill - Opening Night, Dec 1993
My Fair Lady
Melissa Errico and Daniel McDonald in High Society
Melissa Errico and Daniel McDonald in High Society Photo by Photo by Ken Friedman
He's Got That Thing: John McMartin and Melissa Errico in High Society
John McMartin and Melissa Errico in High Society Photo by Photo by Joan Marcus
Norm Lewis, Melissa Errico, Sarah Litzinger, John Cunningham, Malcom Gets, Christopher Fitzgerald, and Nora Mae Lyng
Norm Lewis, Melissa Errico, Sarah Litzinger, John Cunningham, Malcom Gets, Christopher Fitzgerald, and Nora Mae Lyng in Amour Joan Marcus
Melissa Errico and Malcolm Gets in the original Broadway production of <i>Amour</i>
Melissa Errico and Malcolm Gets in Amour
Melissa Errico in Dracula
Melissa Errico in Dracula Photo by Joan Marcus
Tom Hewitt and Melissa Errico in Dracula the Musical
Tom Hewitt and Melissa Errico in Dracula the Musical Photo by Joan Marcus
Melissa Errico in <i>Dracula, The Musical</i>
Melissa Errico in Dracula, The Musical Joan Marcus
