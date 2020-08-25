Memorial Honoring Nick Cordero Will Be Streamed September 6

Broadway on Demand will present the evening celebrating the late Tony-nominated actor.

Broadway on Demand will stream a memorial tribute to Nick Cordero, the Tony-nominated actor who created leading roles in the Broadway musicals Bullets Over Broadway, Waitress, and A Bronx Tale, September 6. Mr. Cordero passed away July 5 at age 41 following a lengthy battle with the coronavirus.

Family and friends will unite to celebrate the acclaimed actor's life for the 7 PM ET tribute, available at BroadwayonDemand.com. The memorial tribute will include photographs, videos, memories, and commentary from those he grew up with, worked with, and shared his talent with, as well as performances by those with whom he shared the stage. Expect appearances by Mr. Cordero's castmates from A Bronx Tale, Bullets Over Broadway, The Toxic Avenger, Rock of Ages, and Waitress.

The memorial is free of charge, with donations benefiting the Save the Music Foundation.

